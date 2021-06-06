NASCAR at Sonoma: How to watch Toyota Save Mart 350, starting lineup, race predictions

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) AP

NASCAR is following up a crown jewel event last weekend at Charlotte with a road course race out west.

The Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California this Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The race starts at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The trip marks NASCAR’s return to the 12-turn course after last year’s Cup race at Sonoma was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The raceway announced Tuesday that it had sold out tickets for its allotted 33% capacity and, according to the The Press Democrat, is hoping for a turnout of around 15,000 people.

Multiple tracks announced earlier this week that they will reopen to fans at full capacity for upcoming race weekends, meaning a majority are back to 100% grandstand seating since operating with some form of attendance restrictions during the pandemic. Plans for Watkins Glen, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway remain unclear, although Indianapolis hosted a sellout crowd at 40% capacity, or around 135,000 fans, for the Indy 500 last weekend.

Sonoma will be the third of seven road course races on the Cup schedule, which includes Road America in July, Watkins Glen and Indy in August and the Charlotte Roval in October. Chase Elliott won the last road course race, a rain-shortened event, at Circuit of the Americas two weeks ago, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte oval.

Larson will start on the pole this weekend with Elliott in the front row, followed by Hendrick driver William Byron in third and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in fourth. Those four drivers make up the top-four in point standings, led by Hamlin.

Two-time defending Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr. will start the race in 19th after a recent string of bottom-half finishes. He has the second-best odds to win, according to BetMGM, at +375 after Elliott at +210.

The race will be 226.8 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90.

Race predictions

While Truex might seem like a safe bet for Sonoma given his most wins there in 2018 and 2019, NASCAR is using a different, low downforce rules package (750 horsepower) on the Carousel configuration. That team also hasn’t put together top finishes in the last three races. If I were to pick a Gibbs driver to win, my money would be on Kyle Busch, who has one win in the last five races at the course, and hasn’t finished lower in seventh in those events. Additionally, Busch is coming off a third-place finish at Charlotte and a 10th place finish at COTA.

But this could easily be another week for a Hendrick win. Elliott finished third, first and second in the last three races, respectively, and continues to prove he’ll stay out front on road courses. Kyle Larson (+750) isn’t a bad pick either given how his year is trending. I predict a battle between any of those three — Elliott, Busch and Larson.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

When: Sunday, June 6

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 226.8 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90.

Starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Chase Elliott 9 3 William Byron 24 4 Denny Hamlin 11 5 Kyle Busch 18 6 Austin Dillon 3 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Brad Keselowski 2 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Ryan Blaney 12 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Joey Logano 22 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Daniel Suárez 99 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 18 Erik Jones 43 19 Martin Truex Jr. 19 20 Christopher Bell 20 21 Michael McDowell 34 22 Corey LaJoie 7 23 Cole Custer 41 24 Ryan Newman 6 25 Chase Briscoe 14 26 Aric Almirola 10 27 Ryan Preece 37 28 Anthony Alfredo 38 29 Ross Chastain 42 30 Kurt Busch 1 31 Ben Rhodes 77 32 James Davison 15 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Garrett Smithley 53 35 Scott Heckert 78 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Cody Ware 51