NASCAR at Sonoma live updates: Kyle Larson sweeps stages, wins Toyota Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series is at Sonoma Raceway today. The Toyota Save Mart 350 started at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The race was scheduled to be 226.8 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90 on the 2.52-mile road course. All times are Eastern.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best Time Best Speed 1 5 Kyle Larson -- 92 99.445 91.226 2 9 Chase Elliott 0.614 92 99.969 90.748 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. 1.869 92 100.249 90.495 4 22 Joey Logano 2.637 92 101.3 89.556 5 18 Kyle Busch 3.474 92 100.124 90.608 6 1 Kurt Busch 4.838 92 101.065 89.764 7 42 Ross Chastain 5.558 92 100.952 89.864 8 11 Denny Hamlin 6.896 92 100.905 89.906 9 48 Alex Bowman 7.495 92 100.583 90.194 10 12 Ryan Blaney 8.389 92 101.132 89.705 11 43 Erik Jones 8.904 92 101.123 89.713 12 99 Daniel Suarez 9.637 92 101.268 89.584 13 3 Austin Dillon 10.432 92 100.777 90.021 14 23 Bubba Wallace 10.757 92 101.253 89.597 15 2 Brad Keselowski 10.917 92 101.235 89.613 16 17 Chris Buescher 11.169 92 100.846 89.959 17 14 Chase Briscoe # 11.619 92 101.322 89.536 18 7 Corey LaJoie 11.789 92 100.936 89.879 19 8 Tyler Reddick 12.315 92 100.691 90.097 20 41 Cole Custer 13.808 92 101.513 89.368 21 37 * Ryan Preece 14.064 92 100.717 90.074 22 4 Kevin Harvick 14.152 92 100.535 90.237 23 21 Matt DiBenedetto 14.384 92 101.052 89.776 24 20 Christopher Bell 15.063 92 100.932 89.882 25 15 James Davison 15.272 92 102.422 88.575 26 78 Scott Heckert 15.605 92 103.649 87.526 27 10 Aric Almirola 16.53 92 101.283 89.571 28 34 Michael McDowell 16.949 92 101.356 89.506 29 52 Josh Bilicki 17.863 92 103.57 87.593 30 77 Ben Rhodes(i) 18.001 92 103.479 87.67 31 38 Anthony Alfredo # 18.29 92 101.83 89.09 32 53 Garrett Smithley(i) 20.125 92 105.314 86.142 33 6 Ryan Newman 24.04 92 101.935 88.998 34 51 Cody Ware(i) -8 84 103.805 87.395 35 24 William Byron -16 76 100.872 89.936 36 0 Quin Houff -23 69 104.112 87.137 37 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. -52 40 101.329 89.53

NASCAR at Sonoma live updates

Final Stage

7:29 p.m., Final: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the final two laps to win nearly wire-to-wire, for all intents and purposes. Larson won all three stages Sunday at Sonoma in a dominant victory.

7:25 p.m., Overtime: Larson leads the field to the green-white-checkered restart, with Chase Elliott on his tail. Elliott looking for any chance he can, any angle, to try and cut down Larson.

7:16 p.m., Lap 88: Larson leads Elliott out of the restart and takes off again. And then a caution again as there is a spin what seems like way out of the way. After a reply, a handful of cars checked up and were involved, including Bowman and Bell. We will officially go to overtime.

7:10 p.m., Lap 85: Caution is out! This will make for a fun finish. Cody Ware and Ryan Preece involved in this one, and that is going to bunch the front of the field up a bit. Chase Elliott is probably the happiest person here, as this will bring him within a car length of the front with a restart set for 3 or 4 laps to go.

7:04 p.m., Lap 82: Kyle Larson ran his fastest lap of the race in Lap 81, which has put a big gap between himself and second place. That is now Chase Elliott, by the way. Martin Truex Jr. is now in third, as well, as Logano keeps moving in the wrong direction with tires that aren’t quite as fresh.

7:00 p.m., Lap 79: Green flag racing. Tight through the first few corners between Larson and Logano, but in Turn 5, Larson makes a great move to check up on Logano and then put some distance out there. Nice bit of racing. Now he opens up a full second difference.

6:51 p.m., Lap 77: Man, is Larson just dealing today. Kyle Larson makes his way BACK to the front again, and starts to pull away as he had fresher tires than Logano. And then... another caution, and a big one. This one, Chastain, LaJoie, Byron, Harvick all collected. Harvick was having a solid day, lurking in the front of the middle of the pack. Now, his day is done with a massive hole in the hood, and another on the driver’s side rear fender. Tough way to end it.

6:42 p.m., Lap 73: The leaders, really the whole Top 20 plus, all pit. All of them into pit road. They all return to the track in similar order to where they went in. Not pitting: Logano, Keselowski, Reddick, LaJoie, Alfredo. BUT, as we posted a bit ago, Keselowski will have to restart 33rd after a crew member over the wall early. Larson will restart in sixth. Truex, Elliott, Busch and Busch all on fresh tires for the final 16 laps, barring any more yellow flags.

6:38 p.m., Lap 72: Caution out for Quin Houff after his engine appears to blow on the far end of the track. Brad Keselowski beat the caution onto pit road by about two car lengths, so his full tire stop and fuel splash are legal, making him the least worried about pit strategy (and also a new favorite when/if the leaders all pit).

EDIT: Make that... not so fast for Keselowski. Keselowski gets a penalty for a crew member over the wall to soon. He’ll have to drop to the back on the restart. So much for the advantage.

6:34 p.m., Lap 70: Kyle Larson is, well, leading. Stop us if you’ve heard this the past few weeks. The interesting question now is tire wear. As Larson runs out front, he’ll be asked by his team to save on those tires, which may mean not running quite as fast. though he told his team via radio that he’s going to “run his race.” His lead is now out to three seconds over Martin Truex Jr.. The Busch brothers run 3-4, but both are falling further back of the lead with each lap.

6:30 p.m., Lap 68: The Busch brothers were running 1-2 briefly, but guess who? Kyle Lasrson splits them and moves back into second. He’s on pace to challenge for the lead again here very soon as he runs down Kyle Busch. Martin Truex Jr. is keeping pace, as he’s now also passed Kurt Busch into third.

6:24 p.m., Lap 65: Kyle Larson pits, possibly the final time. He had an 18-second lead going in on Joey Logano, and he’ll leave the pits in 10th, muddled about 16 seconds back of the new leader in a bunch of traffic. That will make Logano happy as he assumes the front position. But, Logano’s tires are 12 laps older.

6:19 p.m., Lap 62: Larson has extended the lead — again. He’s now a good 3 seconds clear of Martin Truex, who has left Chase Elliott in the dust... literally. Elliott is more than 7 seconds back of the lead. And Ellliott will pit to try and make up some ground on fresher tires before the leaders pit again.

6:14 p.m., Lap 58: And Kyle Larson has made his way back to the front. He made a pass at the popular spot in Turn 7. The battle has allowed Truex, in clean air, to catch up. But now that Larson is in front, he’ll be hard to catch. The biggest wild card left is pit and fuel strategy. Something to keep an eye on: Some of the top cars may have to gamble on fuel.

6:12 p.m., Lap 57: Chase Elliott continues to lead, but he has a mirror full of Kyle Larson, who’s caught back up to the front and is challenging for the lead. Meanwhile, Martin Truex is liking the battle. It’s allowing him to catch up.

6:02 p.m., Lap 51: As expected, here comes Kyle Larson. The front-runner and winner of seven of the past nine stages overall on the NASCAR circuit has crept back into the Top 5. Martin Truex, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are all in front of him, still, but he’s running fourth and charging hard.

5:53 p.m., Lap 47: Elliott takes the lead in the final stage, and has a one-second lead over Kurt Busch. Kyle Larson has had the best car all day, but after the shuffling in the pit stops, finds himself back in 14th. That said, he’s also battled through the field today already to get back to the front. William Byron, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski are your top five.

Stage 2

5:38, Lap 40: Kyle Larson sweeps the opening two stages of the race. He’s followed by Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell for points in the top-10. Larson was up by 0.67 seconds at the flag.

5:30, Lap 37: Chase Elliott and William Byron battle through the field, rounding Bubba Wallace and continuing to race side-by-side for position. Byron eventually gets the advantage in fifth, followed by Elliott in sixth. Martin Truex Jr. comes pit road two laps before the end of the stage, and Bubba Wallace has a flat tire! He’ll have to pit before the end of the stage. Wallace goes a lap down.

5:26 p.m., Lap 35: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain lead the field after the caution. Bubba Wallace has also rebounded from an earlier speeding penalty to run in the top-10.

5:16 p.m., Lap 31: William Byron takes the lead from Kurt Busch a few laps before Kyle Larson races back up to second place, slicing through the field. Kurt Busch pits, as well as William Byron and Chase Elliott. The caution comes out for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who hits the wall hard in Turn 1. There’s sand on the track from the impact to the barrier, so this could be a lengthy stop. Busch, Elliott, Bryon and Brad Keselowski will restart 17th through 20th.

Stage 1

5 p.m., Lap 23: Kurt Busch and Matt DiBenedetto (along with Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Cole Custer) stay out after the flag to inherit the lead. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch pit and are the first three off pit road. The top-14 drivers stayed out, so Larson will restart in 15th.

4:48, Lap 20: With the stage winding to a close, multiple cars come to pit road before the end of the stage. Bubba Wallace gets a speeding penalty, while Daniel Suárez doesn’t make it to pit road before the pits closed, so both with start at the rear of the field for the next stage. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott stay out to take the top-two spots when the stage ends. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto and Erik Jones make up the top-10.

4:44, Lap 16: After the competition caution, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman resume the lead in the top-five. Denny Hamlin, who pitted later at the caution, is up to 20th, while Brad Keselowski is up to 18th on the same pit strategy.

4:30, Lap 10: Kyle Larson followed by Chase Elliott continue to lead as multiple drivers come to pit road to make adjustments and take new tires. Larson and Elliott pit just before the competition caution. Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick take the top-three spots as others pit before the competition caution.

4:20 p.m., Lap 6: Christopher Bell has pitted with an issue, evidently the No. 20 had no fuel pressure. Bell gets back on the track a lap down with his team reminding him that they’ll get the free pass with a caution, and not to stress. Other drivers are reporting balance issues, including Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr.

Pre-race

3:40 p.m.: Celebrity team owner Michael Jordan is spotted pre-race at Sonoma making his public debut in the NASCAR garage. According to FOX Sports, Jordan visited his team’s 23XI Racing hauler before making the rounds on pit road. The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is also at the track and giving the command to start engines as the grand marshal.

2 p.m.: Anthony Alfredo will drop to the rear of the race for an inspection violation on the No. 38 car. Additionally, the team’s crew chief has been ejected due to an issue on the car’s body, according to FOX Sports. There were no two-time inspection failures, but Scott Heckert in the No. 78 has will also drop to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Alfredo was slated to start 28th, while Heckert was slated to start 35th.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

When: Sunday, June 6

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 226.8 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90.

Starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Chase Elliott 9 3 William Byron 24 4 Denny Hamlin 11 5 Kyle Busch 18 6 Austin Dillon 3 7 Alex Bowman 48 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Brad Keselowski 2 10 Tyler Reddick 8 11 Ryan Blaney 12 12 Chris Buescher 17 13 Joey Logano 22 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Daniel Suárez 99 17 Matt DiBenedetto 21 18 Erik Jones 43 19 Martin Truex Jr. 19 20 Christopher Bell 20 21 Michael McDowell 34 22 Corey LaJoie 7 23 Cole Custer 41 24 Ryan Newman 6 25 Chase Briscoe 14 26 Aric Almirola 10 27 Ryan Preece 37 28 Anthony Alfredo 38 29 Ross Chastain 42 30 Kurt Busch 1 31 Ben Rhodes 77 32 James Davison 15 33 Quin Houff 0 34 Garrett Smithley 53 35 Scott Heckert 78 36 Josh Bilicki 52 37 Cody Ware 51