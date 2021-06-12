NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Texas live updates: John Hunter Nemechek wins Truck Series race, Xfinity race is next
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is racing at Texas Motor Speedway today. The Alsco Uniforms 250 starts at 4 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 250.5 miles (167 Laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 167. All times are Eastern.
Stage 1
4:23 p.m., Lap 9: A.J. Allmendinger leads the opening laps, but is passed by Brandon Jones before Lap 15. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch has driven into the top-five after starting in 14th. Noah Gragson, who started 30th, is into the top-15. Allmendinger falls back and says his car is “screaming tight.”
Pre-race
3:53 p.m.: Ryan Vargas will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. Vargas was previously slated to start 15th.
3:50 p.m.: Driver intros are underway in Fort Worth and the track is heating up with temperatures hovering in the low-90s. But the track has already been worked in earlier today with the Truck Series race just wrapping up.
3:20 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek wins the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that started ahead of the Xfinity race. The win is Nemechek’s fourth this year (10th all-time in the series). Chase Elliott finished in second and Ross Chastain finished in third after. Nemechek won the last race at Charlotte and leads the series in standings with four wins.
“I feel like we’ve been making a statement all year,” Nemechek said on FS1. “I feel like we’re one of the favorites every time we show up to the race track.”
“He did a good job making time after we pitted and then getting on and off pit road, so congrats to him and their team,” Elliott said on FS1 after the race. “We’ll try to learn. I just don’t feel great here...I feel like I push myself in the same box like I do in a Cup car, too.”
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race is up next at 4 p.m. EST and is the 14th race this season, which means the series is just under halfway through the schedule this year. A.J. Allmendinger is starting on the pole for today’s Xfinity race with Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley in the front row. Allmendinger is second in points in the series at 96 points behind series leader Austin Cindric.
How and when to watch and listen
Race: Alsco Uniforms 250
When: Saturday, June 12
When: 4 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 250.5 miles (167 laps) with stages ending on laps 40, 80 and 167.
Xfinity Starting lineup
|Starting row
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Row 1:
|1
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|2
|Justin Haley
|11
|Row 2:
|3
|Brandon Jones
|19
|4
|Austin Cindric
|22
|Row 3:
|5
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|6
|Michael Annett
|1
|Row 4:
|7
|Brandon Brown
|68
|8
|Jeb Burton
|10
|Row 5:
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|10
|Alex Labbe
|36
|Row 6:
|11
|Josh Williams
|92
|12
|Riley Herbst
|98
|Row 7:
|13
|Jade Buford #
|48
|14
|Kyle Busch
|54
|Row 8:
|15
|Ryan Vargas #
|4
|16
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|Row 9:
|17
|Myatt Snider
|2
|18
|Harrison Burton
|20
|Row 10:
|19
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|20
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|Row 11:
|21
|Tanner Berryhill
|23
|22
|Landon Cassill
|6
|Row 12:
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|52
|24
|Matt Mills
|5
|Row 13:
|25
|Jesse Little
|78
|26
|Colby Howard
|15
|Row 14:
|27
|Garrett Smithley
|17
|28
|Josh Berry #
|8
|Row 15:
|29
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|30
|Noah Gragson
|9
|Row 16:
|31
|David Starr
|66
|32
|Jordan Anderson
|31
|Row 17:
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|34
|Brandon Gdovic
|26
|Row 18:
|35
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|36
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|Row 19:
|37
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|38
|Ronnie Bassett Jr.
|90
|Row 20:
|39
|Bayley Currey
|74
|40
|Matt Jaskol
|61
# rookie
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
|Time behind leader (sec.)
|1
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|--
|2
|Chase Elliott(i)
|24
|3.361
|3
|Ross Chastain(i)
|45
|10.501
|4
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|14.834
|5
|Austin Hill
|16
|15.331
|6
|Chandler Smith #
|18
|19.655
|7
|Zane Smith
|21
|19.862
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|24.134
|9
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|24.457
|10
|Tanner Gray
|15
|24.752
|11
|Josh Berry(i)
|25
|29.114
|12
|Carson Hocevar #
|42
|29.401
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|30.114
|14
|Derek Kraus
|19
|-1
|15
|Brennan Poole
|30
|-1
|16
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|-1
|17
|Ryan Truex
|40
|-1
|18
|Chase Purdy #
|23
|-2
|19
|Cory Roper
|4
|-2
|20
|Tyler Hill
|56
|-2
|21
|Matt Crafton
|88
|-3
|22
|Dawson Cram
|41
|-3
|23
|Kris Wright #
|2
|-3
|24
|Howie Disavino III
|3
|-4
|25
|Hailie Deegan #
|1
|-5
|26
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|-5
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|-6
|28
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|-6
|29
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|-6
|30
|Keith Mcgee
|33
|-7
|31
|Norm Benning
|6
|-13
|32
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|-16
|33
|Ray Ciccarelli
|49
|-58
|34
|Drew Dollar
|51
|-79
|35
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|-95
|36
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|-129
# rookie
