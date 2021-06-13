NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Three teams to the rear for the Open

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Texas is the third track in three years to hold NASCAR’s All-Star race. Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where the annual non-points exhibition was moved from Charlotte because of COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) AP

The NASCAR All-Star Race is tonight at Texas Motor Speedway. The non-points event starts at 8 p.m. on FS1. The All-Star Open precedes the main race and will determine final entries. That race starts at 6 p.m. on the same network.

The format for the All-Star Race is six rounds: Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout. For more pre-race reading on the format, favorites and how to watch, click here.

We’ll have the latest updates live from the track. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. A running recap is posted here. The All times are Eastern.

Three teams dropping to the rear in the Open

Three teams have been penalized due to pre-race technical inspection issues ahead of tonight’s All-Star Open. The No. 42 crew chief, Phil Surgen, has been ejected for the race and the team has been fined $25,000 for aero duct openings on the car not conforming to the required Chevrolet specifications. Additionally, No. 42 driver Ross Chastain will drop to the rear for the start of the race. He was previously slated to start fifth in the Open. Chip Ganassi Racing competition manager Tony Lunders will substitute as crew chief for the race.

Along with Chastain, Austin Cindric and David Starr will drop to the rear for the start of the Open. Cindric’s No. 33 team was penalized for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and Starr’s team was penalized for unapproved adjustments. The were slated to start 16th and last (22nd), respectively.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: NASCAR All-Star Race

Where: Texas Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, June 13

When: Open at 6 p.m., Race at 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance (Race): Six rounds (100 laps): Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout at the 1.5-mile track

Distance (Open): 50 laps with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 50 at the 1.5-mile track

Starting lineup for All-Star Race

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Kyle Busch 18 3 Christopher Bell 20 4 Cole Custer 41 5 Austin Dillon 3 6 Chase Elliott 9 7 Joey Logano 22 8 William Byron 24 9 Brad Keselowski 2 10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 11 Michael McDowell 34 12 Kevin Harvick 4 13 Kurt Busch 1 14 Ryan Newman 6 15 Alex Bowman 48 16 Denny Hamlin 11 17 Ryan Blaney 12 18 Winner Open Round 1



19 Winner Open Round 2



20 Winner Open Round Final Round



21 Fan Vote





Starting lineup for All-Star Open

Order Driver Car No. 1 Tyler Reddick 8 2 Chris Buescher 17 3 Matt DiBenedetto 21 4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 5 Ross Chastain 42 6 Bubba Wallace 23 7 Daniel Suárez 99 8 Erik Jones 43 9 Chase Briscoe 14 10 Aric Almirola 10 11 Corey LaJoie 7 12 Anthony Alfredo 38 13 Quin Houff 0 14 James Davison 15 15 Josh Bilicki 52 16 Austin Cindric 33 17 Cody Ware 51 18 BJ McLeod 78 19 Justin Haley 77 20 Garrett Smithley 53 21 Timmy Hill 66 22 David Starr 13