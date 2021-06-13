NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR All-Star Race live updates: Three teams to the rear for the Open

FILE - In this July 15, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. Texas is the third track in three years to hold NASCAR’s All-Star race. Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where the annual non-points exhibition was moved from Charlotte because of COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FORT WORTH, TEXAS

The NASCAR All-Star Race is tonight at Texas Motor Speedway. The non-points event starts at 8 p.m. on FS1. The All-Star Open precedes the main race and will determine final entries. That race starts at 6 p.m. on the same network.

The format for the All-Star Race is six rounds: Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout. For more pre-race reading on the format, favorites and how to watch, click here.

We’ll have the latest updates live from the track. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. A running recap is posted here. The All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

Three teams dropping to the rear in the Open

Three teams have been penalized due to pre-race technical inspection issues ahead of tonight’s All-Star Open. The No. 42 crew chief, Phil Surgen, has been ejected for the race and the team has been fined $25,000 for aero duct openings on the car not conforming to the required Chevrolet specifications. Additionally, No. 42 driver Ross Chastain will drop to the rear for the start of the race. He was previously slated to start fifth in the Open. Chip Ganassi Racing competition manager Tony Lunders will substitute as crew chief for the race.

Along with Chastain, Austin Cindric and David Starr will drop to the rear for the start of the Open. Cindric’s No. 33 team was penalized for twice failing pre-race technical inspection and Starr’s team was penalized for unapproved adjustments. The were slated to start 16th and last (22nd), respectively.

How and when to watch and listen

Race: NASCAR All-Star Race

Where: Texas Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, June 13

When: Open at 6 p.m., Race at 8 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance (Race): Six rounds (100 laps): Rounds 1-4 are 15 laps; Round 5 is 30 laps; Round 6 is a 10-lap shootout at the 1.5-mile track

Distance (Open): 50 laps with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 50 at the 1.5-mile track

Starting lineup for All-Star Race

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2Kyle Busch18
3Christopher Bell20
4Cole Custer41
5Austin Dillon3
6Chase Elliott9
7Joey Logano22
8William Byron24
9Brad Keselowski2
10Martin Truex Jr.19
11Michael McDowell34
12Kevin Harvick4
13Kurt Busch1
14Ryan Newman6
15Alex Bowman48
16Denny Hamlin11
17Ryan Blaney12
18

Winner Open Round 1



19

Winner Open Round 2



20

Winner Open Round Final Round



21Fan Vote

Starting lineup for All-Star Open

OrderDriverCar No.
1Tyler Reddick8
2Chris Buescher17
3Matt DiBenedetto21
4Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
5Ross Chastain42
6Bubba Wallace23
7Daniel Suárez99
8Erik Jones43
9Chase Briscoe14
10Aric Almirola10
11Corey LaJoie7
12Anthony Alfredo38
13Quin Houff0
14James Davison15
15Josh Bilicki52
16Austin Cindric33
17Cody Ware51
18BJ McLeod78
19Justin Haley77
20Garrett Smithley53
21Timmy Hill66
22David Starr13
