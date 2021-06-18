Alex Bowman will remain at Hendrick Motorsports through 2023

Alex Bowman walks from his garage before qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2021. Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports. AP

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman will remain at Hendrick Motorsports at least through the 2023 season. The Cup team announced Friday that it signed Bowman to a two-year contract extension, solidifying it’s stable of young talent at the four-car organization for years to come.

Bowman raced for Hendrick Motorsports on a part-time basis in 2016 before landing a full-time ride in the No. 88 Chevrolet in 2018, succeeding driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. after his retirement. This season, Bowman transitioned to the No. 48 Chevrolet previously driven by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

His contract terms correlate with partner company Ally Bank’s commitment to the No. 48 team as the car’s primary sponsor. Bowman has scored two race wins during the 2021 season, at Richmond and Dover, which comprise half of his career wins in the top series.

