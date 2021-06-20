Kyle Larson wins NASCAR’s first Nashville Cup race, full results and recap

Kyle Larson (5) competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

It was a race of blown brake rotors and cut tires at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that hosted its first NASCAR Cup race on Sunday.

The Ally 400 winner didn’t blow any rotors. Kyle Larson wasn’t braking much, leading 264 of 300 laps, including the final one, to win his fourth race of the Cup Series season.

He finished with a 4.3 second lead over Ross Chastain, who finished in second. William Byron finished in third.

Larson’s No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels was on the radio reminding Larson to conserve fuel at the end of the race as he stayed out front for the final 78 laps. With no unexpected cautions during almost that entire period, however, it was up to Larson and his team not to make any mistakes. The team again performed to win its third points race in a row, and fourth race including last weekend’s non-points All-Star event at Texas.

Larson leads the series with four wins, one more than Martin Truex Jr.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Best Time Best Speed 1 5 Kyle Larson -- 30.552 156.716 2 42 Ross Chastain 4.335 30.991 154.496 3 24 William Byron 7.159 30.869 155.107 4 10 Aric Almirola 8.591 30.825 155.328 5 4 Kevin Harvick 9.106 31.138 153.767 6 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 10.416 30.776 155.576 7 99 Daniel Suarez 14.119 31.342 152.766 8 1 Kurt Busch 15.728 31.157 153.673 9 20 Christopher Bell 16.541 31.348 152.737 10 22 Joey Logano 21.281 30.868 155.112 11 18 Kyle Busch 21.652 30.779 155.561 12 3 Austin Dillon 23.35 31.43 152.339 13 9 Chase Elliott 25.1 30.983 154.536 14 6 Ryan Newman 25.914 31.547 151.774 15 48 Alex Bowman 26.316 31.169 153.614 16 7 Corey LaJoie 29.995 31.593 151.553 17 34 Michael McDowell 30.589 31.507 151.966 18 38 Anthony Alfredo # 31.057 31.742 150.841 19 8 Tyler Reddick 31.7 31.455 152.217 20 43 Erik Jones 32.102 31.39 152.533 21 23 Bubba Wallace -1 31.085 154.029 22 11 Denny Hamlin -1 31.002 154.442 23 19 Martin Truex Jr. -1 31.396 152.504 24 2 Brad Keselowski -1 31.322 152.864 25 21 Matt DiBenedetto -2 30.887 155.017 26 53 Garrett Smithley(i) -2 31.824 150.452 27 52 Josh Bilicki -2 32.237 148.525 28 51 JJ Yeley(i) -2 31.601 151.514 29 78 BJ McLeod(i) -5 32.162 148.871 30 15 Joey Gase(i) -5 32.224 148.585 31 41 Cole Custer -48 30.937 154.766 32 14 Chase Briscoe # -73 31.149 153.713 33 37 * Ryan Preece -103 31.679 151.141 34 66 * Chad Finchum(i) -143 32.52 147.232 35 13 * David Starr(i) -174 32.414 147.714 36 77 Justin Haley(i) -221 31.712 150.984 37 17 Chris Buescher -223 31.181 153.555 38 12 Ryan Blaney -247 31.625 151.399 39 0 Quin Houff -300 0 0