NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Nemechek wins Trucks race, Custer to the rear for Cup

Kyle Larson, left, William Byron, and Chase Elliott run three-wide during Stage 3 of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is today. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130. All times are Eastern.

The race is 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130. All times are Eastern.

NASCAR Truck Series race results

Order Driver Truck No. Time behind leader (sec.) 1 John Hunter Nemechek 4 -- 2 Kyle Busch 51 1.337 3 Sheldon Creed 2 2.241 4 Tyler Ankrum 26 4.438 5 Austin Hill 16 4.651 6 Matt Crafton 88 5.538 7 Todd Gilliland 38 5.657 8 Zane Smith 21 6.109 9 Ryan Preece 17 6.769 10 Derek Kraus 19 10.216 11 Josh Berry 25 10.716 12 Christian Eckes 98 11.775 13 Carson Hocevar 42 13.115 14 Ty Majeski 66 13.69 15 Chase Purdy 23 14.096 16 Tanner Gray 15 14.787 17 Ben Rhodes 99 15.341 18 Ryan Truex 40 16.05 19 Austin Wayne Self 22 16.085 20 Lawless Alan 34 18.077 21 Tate Fogleman 12 18.87 22 Howie Disavino III 3 19.285 23 Ray Ciccarelli 49 24.405 24 Tyler Hill 56 34.539 25 Chandler Smith 18 -1 laps 26 Hailie Deegan 1 -1 27 Spencer Boyd 20 -1 28 Josh Reaume 33 -1 29 Todd Peck 41 -1 30 Kris Wright 2 -1 31 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 -2 32 Norm Benning 6 -2 33 Stewart Friesen 52 -2 34 Bryan Dauzat 28 -3 35 Johnny Sauter 13 -5 36 Grant Enfinger 9 -8 37 Bayley Currey 45 -22 38 Danny Bohn 30 -43 39 Jack Wood 24 -60

Nemechek beats the bossman in Trucks

1:30 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek takes the lead from Kyle Busch after a late-race restart to sail to his fifth win in the Truck Series season. Busch ends his five-race stint in the series with two wins and three second place finishes, all of which have come behind driver Nemechek, who is racing for Busch’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

“That guy is probably one of the best to have ever done this,” No. 4 crew chief Eric Phillips said on FS1 of Busch. “And to beat him three times this year — I’ve sat on that pit box — it’s a big deal to all of us.”

Busch seemed disappointed with the second place finish for his No. 51 team, saying, “That’s our year. That’s what it is,” on FS1 after the race.

“I guess I’ll be back in ‘22 sometime,” he said. “I don’t know when, but congrats to John Hunter. That’s good for the company. 1-2 again. Trucks are definitely rolling really good right now. Tundras are fast, so (I’ll) get some more Rowdy Energy and get ready for later.”

Busch will start fifth for today’s Cup race at Pocono. Sheldon Creed finished in third place in the Trucks race.

Custer starting at the rear for Cup race

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR announces that Cole Custer will drop to the rear for the start of today’s Cup Series race due to his No. 41 car twice failing pre-race inspection. He was previously slated to start 26th.

NASCAR AT POCONO CUP STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 William Byron 24 3 Kevin Harvick 4 4 Joey Logano 22 5 Kyle Busch 18 6 Ross Chastain 42 7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 8 Kurt Busch 1 9 Christopher Bell 20 10 Denny Hamlin 11 11 Aric Almirola 10 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Alex Bowman 48 14 Daniel Suárez 99 15 Martin Truex Jr. 19 16 Tyler Reddick 8 17 Michael McDowell 34 18 Brad Keselowski 2 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Bubba Wallace 23 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Corey LaJoie 7 24 Anthony Alfredo 38 25 Chris Buescher 17 26 Cole Custer 41 27 Ryan Blaney 12 28 Chase Briscoe 14 29 Chase Elliott 9 30 Garrett Smithley 53 31 Ryan Preece 37 32 BJ McLeod 78 33 Josh Bilicki 52 34 Justin Haley 77 35 Cody Ware 51 36 James Davison 15 37 Quin Houff 0 38 Timmy Hill 66