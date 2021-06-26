NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Pocono live updates: Nemechek wins Trucks race, Custer to the rear for Cup

Kyle Larson, left, William Byron, and Chase Elliott run three-wide during Stage 3 of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway is today. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 325 miles (130 laps) with stages ending on Laps 25, 77 and 130. All times are Eastern.

We’ll have the latest updates here. Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR Truck Series race results

OrderDriverTruck No.

Time behind leader (sec.)

1John Hunter Nemechek4--
2Kyle Busch511.337
3Sheldon Creed22.241
4Tyler Ankrum264.438
5Austin Hill164.651
6Matt Crafton885.538
7Todd Gilliland385.657
8Zane Smith216.109
9Ryan Preece176.769
10Derek Kraus1910.216
11Josh Berry2510.716
12Christian Eckes9811.775
13Carson Hocevar4213.115
14Ty Majeski6613.69
15Chase Purdy2314.096
16Tanner Gray1514.787
17Ben Rhodes9915.341
18Ryan Truex4016.05
19Austin Wayne Self2216.085
20Lawless Alan3418.077
21Tate Fogleman1218.87
22Howie Disavino III319.285
23Ray Ciccarelli4924.405
24Tyler Hill5634.539
25Chandler Smith18-1 laps
26Hailie Deegan1-1
27Spencer Boyd20-1
28Josh Reaume33-1
29Todd Peck41-1
30Kris Wright2-1
31Jennifer Jo Cobb10-2
32Norm Benning6-2
33Stewart Friesen52-2
34Bryan Dauzat28-3
35Johnny Sauter13-5
36Grant Enfinger9-8
37Bayley Currey45-22
38Danny Bohn30-43
39Jack Wood24-60

Nemechek beats the bossman in Trucks

1:30 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek takes the lead from Kyle Busch after a late-race restart to sail to his fifth win in the Truck Series season. Busch ends his five-race stint in the series with two wins and three second place finishes, all of which have come behind driver Nemechek, who is racing for Busch’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

“That guy is probably one of the best to have ever done this,” No. 4 crew chief Eric Phillips said on FS1 of Busch. “And to beat him three times this year I’ve sat on that pit box — it’s a big deal to all of us.”

Busch seemed disappointed with the second place finish for his No. 51 team, saying, “That’s our year. That’s what it is,” on FS1 after the race.

“I guess I’ll be back in ‘22 sometime,” he said. “I don’t know when, but congrats to John Hunter. That’s good for the company. 1-2 again. Trucks are definitely rolling really good right now. Tundras are fast, so (I’ll) get some more Rowdy Energy and get ready for later.”

Busch will start fifth for today’s Cup race at Pocono. Sheldon Creed finished in third place in the Trucks race.

Custer starting at the rear for Cup race

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR announces that Cole Custer will drop to the rear for the start of today’s Cup Series race due to his No. 41 car twice failing pre-race inspection. He was previously slated to start 26th.

NASCAR AT POCONO CUP STARTING LINEUP

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2William Byron24
3Kevin Harvick4
4Joey Logano22
5Kyle Busch18
6Ross Chastain42
7Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
8Kurt Busch1
9Christopher Bell20
10Denny Hamlin11
11Aric Almirola10
12Austin Dillon3
13Alex Bowman48
14Daniel Suárez99
15Martin Truex Jr.19
16Tyler Reddick8
17Michael McDowell34
18Brad Keselowski2
19Ryan Newman6
20Bubba Wallace23
21Matt DiBenedetto21
22Erik Jones43
23Corey LaJoie7
24Anthony Alfredo38
25Chris Buescher17
26Cole Custer41
27Ryan Blaney12
28Chase Briscoe14
29Chase Elliott9
30Garrett Smithley53
31Ryan Preece37
32BJ McLeod78
33Josh Bilicki52
34Justin Haley77
35Cody Ware51
36James Davison15
37Quin Houff0
38Timmy Hill66
