NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman snags the win at Pocono
A flat tire on the final lap of Saturday’s race at Pocono ended Kyle Larson’s winning streak. He was in the lead and ready to make it four consecutive points race wins this year. Alex Bowman, in second, was already apologizing to his team on the radio after relinquishing the lead to Larson with three laps to go.
But a lucky turn of events put Bowman in Victory Lane for the third time in 2021. Larson’s left front tire blew on the last lap, sending him into the outside wall. He finished in ninth. Kyle Busch finished in second place. William Byron finished third.
“Hate to win one that way, but hell yeah!” Bowman said on NBCSN. “I’ll take it.”
Larson appeared somewhat stunned in his post-race interview, possibly to the same degree as Bowman, and called the result “a little bit laughable.”
“Just cause I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “Hate that we didn’t get another win. Would’ve been cool to win five in a row, but just wasn’t meant to be I guess today.”
Larson has won four points races this season, in addition to the non-points All-Star Race, and was chasing a win that would have put him ahead of Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin. Larson instead remains second in points, eight behind Hamlin, who finished fourth at Pocono and is still seeking his first victory this season.
Hamlin led laps on Saturday, along with teammate Busch, who appeared ready to battle with Larson for the lead after green flag pit stops cycled through in the final stage. But a caution for debris forced the field to bunch up, and Bowman lined up in the front row on the inside lane ahead of Ryan Blaney, while Busch, Larson and Hamlin lined up on the outside. No. 48 crew chief Greg Ives called that the “winning move” by Bowman.
When the green flag waved, Bowman was able to pull ahead with a shove by Blaney to take the lead. It was then up to him to fend off Larson, who drove up to second, in the final 18 laps. He was nearly able to do so, but Larson completed a pass on the inside coming to the last three laps.
It looked like it was Larson’s race to win from there, but then a stroke of luck hit for the No. 48 team. Bowman’s earlier victories this season, at Richmond and Dover, have also been as a late-race leader. At Richmond, Bowman led in just the final 10 laps of the race, and at Dover, his team posted a fast pit stop in the final 100 laps to swipe the lead from Larson, who won the first two stages of that event.
“I feel like we’ve always been a team that ends the day better than we’ve started the day,” Bowman said. “We’ve never been that win stages type of team, but we’ve won our share of races here lately.”
“I don’t know exactly what it is but glad it’s working out lately,” he added.
The Busch brothers, Kyle and Kurt, respectively, won the first two stages of Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway. Kyle Busch said it was “impossible to pass” and that he was “dying tight” behind Bowman and Larson in the final laps, and couldn’t move through traffic to make a run for the lead.
“Unfortunately with our JGR Toyotas, it’s just the struggle in traffic,” Busch said. “We just don’t quite have what we need to be able to slice through guys and everybody was hindered, but it seems like us a little bit more.”
A Hendrick Motorsports driver has now won the last six points races and will look to keep the streak alive tomorrow when the Cup Series returns to Pocono Raceway. With the invert of the top-20 finishers, Chris Buescher will start on the pole with Michael McDowell in the front row.
NASCAR has approved seven drivers, including Larson, to use a backup car for tomorrow’s race; The other six drivers are Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfredo, Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Newman and Cole Custer. They will drop to the rear at the start of the race, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
NASCAR at Pocono I Race Results
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader (seconds)
|1
|Alex Bowman
|48
|--
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|0.683
|3
|William Byron
|24
|1.37
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|1.513
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|4.503
|6
|Kurt Busch
|1
|5.444
|7
|Joey Logano
|22
|5.789
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|6.456
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6.839
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|7.432
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12.375
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|12.598
|13
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|13.876
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|14.571
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|14.933
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|15.122
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|15.692
|18
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|16.402
|19
|Michael McDowell
|34
|17.434
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|18.129
|21
|Austin Dillon
|3
|18.539
|22
|Erik Jones
|43
|19.333
|23
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20.942
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|23.62
|25
|Cody Ware
|51
|27.918
|26
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|31.095
|27
|Justin Haley
|77
|35.438
|28
|James Davison
|15
|37.765
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|43.571
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|49.651
|31
|Quin Houff
|0
|51.254
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|-1 lap
|33
|Ross Chastain
|42
|-1
|34
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-2
|35
|Timmy Hill
|66
|-4
|36
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|-5
|37
|Ryan Newman
|6
|-34
|38
|Cole Custer
|41
|-117
