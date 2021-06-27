NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins second Pocono Cup race

Kyle Busch (18) motors around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Kyle Busch (18) motors around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season with his car stuck in fourth gear almost the entire race for NASCAR’s second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono.

The final 20 laps were all about fuel strategy with multiple teams trying to stretch their supply to the end. Busch was sitting in sixth place with the best car on fuel mileage, while William Byron was told to save from second place. It was a question of whether Byron could make it, and if not, then who could.

Byron assumed the lead with eight laps to go when Brad Keselowski pitted from the lead, and a few laps later, Byron was in the pits and Denny Hamlin was up to first. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch was chasing him down.

Hamlin had to pit coming to the white flag, and Busch took the checkered flag. Kyle Larson finished second and Keselowski finished third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader (seconds)
1Kyle Busch18--
2Kyle Larson58.654
3Brad Keselowski211.143
4Kevin Harvick411.805
5Bubba Wallace2314.428
6Ryan Blaney1215.279
7Alex Bowman4816.088
8Ryan Preece3717.725
9Tyler Reddick818.862
10Joey Logano2222.543
11Martin Truex Jr.1925.192
12William Byron2426.279
13Austin Dillon326.882
14Denny Hamlin1127.565
15Daniel Suarez9932.076
16Aric Almirola1032.897
17Michael McDowell3433.989
18Matt DiBenedetto2137.038
19Chris Buescher1737.363
20Kurt Busch140.623
21Chase Briscoe1441.754
22Ryan Newman644.831
23Corey LaJoie7-1 laps
24Cole Custer41-1
25Justin Allgaier77-1
26Ross Chastain42-1
27Chase Elliott9-1
28Cody Ware51-1
29BJ McLeod78-2
30James Davison15-3
31Erik Jones43-4
32Christopher Bell20-5
33Quin Houff0-5
34Anthony Alfredo38-6
35Josh Bilicki52-8
36Garrett Smithley53-18
37Timmy Hill(i)66-27
38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-29
  Comments  

Sports

Steve Torrence takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying

June 27, 2021 6:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service