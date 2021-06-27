NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins second Pocono Cup race

Kyle Busch (18) motors around the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Kyle Busch scored his second win of the season with his car stuck in fourth gear almost the entire race for NASCAR’s second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono.

The final 20 laps were all about fuel strategy with multiple teams trying to stretch their supply to the end. Busch was sitting in sixth place with the best car on fuel mileage, while William Byron was told to save from second place. It was a question of whether Byron could make it, and if not, then who could.

Byron assumed the lead with eight laps to go when Brad Keselowski pitted from the lead, and a few laps later, Byron was in the pits and Denny Hamlin was up to first. Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch was chasing him down.

Hamlin had to pit coming to the white flag, and Busch took the checkered flag. Kyle Larson finished second and Keselowski finished third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Order Driver Car No. Time behind leader (seconds) 1 Kyle Busch 18 -- 2 Kyle Larson 5 8.654 3 Brad Keselowski 2 11.143 4 Kevin Harvick 4 11.805 5 Bubba Wallace 23 14.428 6 Ryan Blaney 12 15.279 7 Alex Bowman 48 16.088 8 Ryan Preece 37 17.725 9 Tyler Reddick 8 18.862 10 Joey Logano 22 22.543 11 Martin Truex Jr. 19 25.192 12 William Byron 24 26.279 13 Austin Dillon 3 26.882 14 Denny Hamlin 11 27.565 15 Daniel Suarez 99 32.076 16 Aric Almirola 10 32.897 17 Michael McDowell 34 33.989 18 Matt DiBenedetto 21 37.038 19 Chris Buescher 17 37.363 20 Kurt Busch 1 40.623 21 Chase Briscoe 14 41.754 22 Ryan Newman 6 44.831 23 Corey LaJoie 7 -1 laps 24 Cole Custer 41 -1 25 Justin Allgaier 77 -1 26 Ross Chastain 42 -1 27 Chase Elliott 9 -1 28 Cody Ware 51 -1 29 BJ McLeod 78 -2 30 James Davison 15 -3 31 Erik Jones 43 -4 32 Christopher Bell 20 -5 33 Quin Houff 0 -5 34 Anthony Alfredo 38 -6 35 Josh Bilicki 52 -8 36 Garrett Smithley 53 -18 37 Timmy Hill(i) 66 -27 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -29