NASCAR race results: Chase Elliott wins at Road America

Chase Elliott waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. Elliott dominated Sunday’s race at Road America in Wisconsin to earn his second win of the season. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) AP

Chase Elliott’s car wasn’t quite where it needed to be ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Road America. Elliott said that the No. 9 team was “still searching” following Sunday’s qualifying session in which time ran out before Elliott could run his fastest lap.

He started the race in the bottom 10, but was up to 10th place by the end of the first stage — a promising sign for the defending road course winner. In the final 20 laps, Elliott was in the lead and didn’t need any more adjustments, just tires and fuel. He pitted when a late-race caution came out, and even though he didn’t line up in the front row for the restart, his Chevy quickly got to first place passing Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.

Elliott remained in the lead for those final 17 laps despite contact between Hendrick Motorsports teammates behind him with five laps to go. The contact between Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson sent Larson’s car spinning, didn’t bring out a caution, and Elliott was able to smoothly race to his second victory this season. He finished almost six seconds ahead of second place finisher Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch finished third.

“We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good,” Elliott said on NBC after a smoke-raising burnout he completed for fans on the frontstretch.

The defending Cup champion and NASCAR’s most popular driver then thrilled fans with another burnout near Turn 5 of the 14-turn road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

NASCAR at Road America Race results

Pos. Car Driver Time behind Laps Best Time Best Speed 1 9 Chase Elliott -- 62 134.967 107.973 2 20 Christopher Bell 5.705 62 136.316 106.905 3 18 Kyle Busch 9.831 62 135.728 107.368 4 1 Kurt Busch 15.539 62 136.496 106.764 5 11 Denny Hamlin 16.826 62 136.218 106.981 6 14 Chase Briscoe 19.937 62 136.24 106.964 7 42 Ross Chastain 20.116 62 135.069 107.892 8 8 Tyler Reddick 22.373 62 134.421 108.412 9 19 Martin Truex Jr. 23.184 62 136.194 107 10 21 Matt DiBenedetto 25.27 62 135.272 107.73 11 3 Austin Dillon 28.719 62 137.464 106.012 12 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 33.241 62 137.522 105.967 13 2 Brad Keselowski 35.339 62 137.412 106.052 14 10 Aric Almirola 35.931 62 137.892 105.683 15 22 Joey Logano 36.268 62 136.856 106.483 16 5 Kyle Larson 38.03 62 134.251 108.549 17 41 Cole Custer 40.135 62 136.824 106.508 18 17 Chris Buescher 44.082 62 136.767 106.552 19 43 Erik Jones 47.457 62 136.746 106.568 20 12 Ryan Blaney 51.833 62 136.901 106.448 21 7 Corey LaJoie 56.102 62 138.015 105.589 22 48 Alex Bowman 59.744 62 136.657 106.638 23 52 Josh Bilicki 64.319 62 138.896 104.919 24 23 Bubba Wallace 64.434 62 137.291 106.145 25 77 Justin Haley(i) 64.823 62 138.073 105.544 26 96 * Ty Dillon(i) 69.816 62 138.785 105.003 27 4 Kevin Harvick 75.276 62 137.608 105.901 28 15 James Davison 83.959 62 139.744 104.282 29 16 * AJ Allmendinger(i) 87.438 62 134.154 108.627 30 34 Michael McDowell 94.398 62 137.277 106.156 31 51 Cody Ware(i) 96.031 62 139.489 104.473 32 6 Ryan Newman 96.843 62 138.386 105.305 33 24 William Byron 97.366 62 134.089 108.68 34 0 Quin Houff 123.153 62 140.372 103.816 35 78 Kyle Tilley -2 60 140.943 103.395 36 99 Daniel Suarez -9 53 135.517 107.535 37 38 Anthony Alfredo # -20 42 138.25 105.409 38 33 * Austin Cindric(i) -27 35 135.396 107.631 39 53 Ryan Eversley -35 27 139.779 104.256 40 37 * Ryan Preece -56 6 141.304 103.131