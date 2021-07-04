NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Chase Elliott wins at Road America
Chase Elliott’s car wasn’t quite where it needed to be ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Road America. Elliott said that the No. 9 team was “still searching” following Sunday’s qualifying session in which time ran out before Elliott could run his fastest lap.
He started the race in the bottom 10, but was up to 10th place by the end of the first stage — a promising sign for the defending road course winner. In the final 20 laps, Elliott was in the lead and didn’t need any more adjustments, just tires and fuel. He pitted when a late-race caution came out, and even though he didn’t line up in the front row for the restart, his Chevy quickly got to first place passing Aric Almirola and Kyle Busch.
Elliott remained in the lead for those final 17 laps despite contact between Hendrick Motorsports teammates behind him with five laps to go. The contact between Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson sent Larson’s car spinning, didn’t bring out a caution, and Elliott was able to smoothly race to his second victory this season. He finished almost six seconds ahead of second place finisher Christopher Bell. Kyle Busch finished third.
“We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good,” Elliott said on NBC after a smoke-raising burnout he completed for fans on the frontstretch.
The defending Cup champion and NASCAR’s most popular driver then thrilled fans with another burnout near Turn 5 of the 14-turn road course near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR at Road America Race results
|Pos.
|Car
|Driver
|Time behind
|Laps
|Best Time
|Best Speed
|1
|9
|Chase Elliott
|--
|62
|134.967
|107.973
|2
|20
|Christopher Bell
|5.705
|62
|136.316
|106.905
|3
|18
|Kyle Busch
|9.831
|62
|135.728
|107.368
|4
|1
|Kurt Busch
|15.539
|62
|136.496
|106.764
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|16.826
|62
|136.218
|106.981
|6
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|19.937
|62
|136.24
|106.964
|7
|42
|Ross Chastain
|20.116
|62
|135.069
|107.892
|8
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|22.373
|62
|134.421
|108.412
|9
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|23.184
|62
|136.194
|107
|10
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25.27
|62
|135.272
|107.73
|11
|3
|Austin Dillon
|28.719
|62
|137.464
|106.012
|12
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|33.241
|62
|137.522
|105.967
|13
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|35.339
|62
|137.412
|106.052
|14
|10
|Aric Almirola
|35.931
|62
|137.892
|105.683
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|36.268
|62
|136.856
|106.483
|16
|5
|Kyle Larson
|38.03
|62
|134.251
|108.549
|17
|41
|Cole Custer
|40.135
|62
|136.824
|106.508
|18
|17
|Chris Buescher
|44.082
|62
|136.767
|106.552
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|47.457
|62
|136.746
|106.568
|20
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|51.833
|62
|136.901
|106.448
|21
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|56.102
|62
|138.015
|105.589
|22
|48
|Alex Bowman
|59.744
|62
|136.657
|106.638
|23
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|64.319
|62
|138.896
|104.919
|24
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|64.434
|62
|137.291
|106.145
|25
|77
|Justin Haley(i)
|64.823
|62
|138.073
|105.544
|26
|96
|* Ty Dillon(i)
|69.816
|62
|138.785
|105.003
|27
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|75.276
|62
|137.608
|105.901
|28
|15
|James Davison
|83.959
|62
|139.744
|104.282
|29
|16
|* AJ Allmendinger(i)
|87.438
|62
|134.154
|108.627
|30
|34
|Michael McDowell
|94.398
|62
|137.277
|106.156
|31
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|96.031
|62
|139.489
|104.473
|32
|6
|Ryan Newman
|96.843
|62
|138.386
|105.305
|33
|24
|William Byron
|97.366
|62
|134.089
|108.68
|34
|0
|Quin Houff
|123.153
|62
|140.372
|103.816
|35
|78
|Kyle Tilley
|-2
|60
|140.943
|103.395
|36
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|-9
|53
|135.517
|107.535
|37
|38
|Anthony Alfredo #
|-20
|42
|138.25
|105.409
|38
|33
|* Austin Cindric(i)
|-27
|35
|135.396
|107.631
|39
|53
|Ryan Eversley
|-35
|27
|139.779
|104.256
|40
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|-56
|6
|141.304
|103.131
Comments