NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Xfinity race today
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is today. The Credit Karma Money 250 race is at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 251 miles (163 laps) with stages ending on Laps 40, 80 and 163. All times are Eastern.
Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
3:25 p.m.: Austin Dillon is planning to substitute as the driver of the No. 1 car for Michael Annett, who suffered an apparent leg injury and missed last night’s Truck Series at Knoxville. Annett was slated to start sixth, but the driver change will send Dillon to the back. The change comes less than an hour to the green flag.
3:07 p.m.: Drivers introductions are underway. A major storyline for today’s race is that this is Kyle Busch’s last scheduled Xfinity race. This is Busch’s fifth race this season and he’s seeking his fifth win this year (102nd career Xfinity race). Busch is announced at the track and is met with a loud mix of boos and cheers from the crowd.
1:40 p.m.: NASCAR announces that pre-race inspection is complete ahead of the Xfinity Series race. Four cars twice failed pre-race technical inspection and will lose pit selection at the next event. The four penalized drivers are Ronnie Bassett Jr., Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.
NASCAR race at Atlanta how to watch
▪ Race: Credit Karma Money 250
▪ When: Saturday, July 10
▪ Time: 3:30 p.m.
▪ TV: NBCSN
▪ Radio: PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
▪ Distance: 163 laps (251.02 miles) with stage breaks on laps 40, 80 and 163
NASCAR at Atlanta Xfinity starting order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Busch
|54
|2
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|4
|Austin Cindric
|22
|5
|Harrison Burton
|20
|6
|Michael Annett
|1
|7
|Justin Haley
|11
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Noah Gragson
|9
|10
|Riley Herbst
|98
|11
|Jeb Burton
|10
|12
|Brandon Brown
|68
|13
|Brandon Jones
|19
|14
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|15
|Myatt Snider
|2
|16
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|17
|Alex Labbe
|36
|18
|Josh Williams
|92
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|02
|21
|Landon Cassill
|4
|22
|Sam Mayer
|8
|23
|Mason Massey
|99
|24
|Matt Mills
|5
|25
|Santino Ferrucci
|26
|26
|Carson Ware
|17
|27
|Jade Buford
|48
|28
|Josh Berry
|31
|29
|Ronnie Bassett Jr.
|90
|30
|Ty Dillon
|23
|31
|Jesse Little
|78
|32
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|33
|Joe Graf Jr.
|7
|34
|CJ McLaughlin
|66
|35
|David Starr
|61
|36
|Colby Howard
|15
|37
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|38
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|39
|Bayley Currey
|74
|40
|Gray Gaulding
|52
