NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR race results: Kyle Busch wins at Atlanta in perhaps his final Xfinity race

Kyle Busch, left, leads AJ Allmendinger right, as they come out of the first caution, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Kyle Busch, left, leads AJ Allmendinger right, as they come out of the first caution, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis AP

Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in the five he’s entered this season. He scored his 102nd victory in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

But Busch said it didn’t feel like a mic-drop moment.

That’s because in the final 10 laps, Busch was lined up to push his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Hemric in the lead for a late-race restart. Instead of a straight shot, Hemric wiggled from the contact and sailed up the track. The back right rear of his car hit the outside wall and Hemric’s chances at his first win this season were shot. Busch took the checkered flag.

Jeb Burton finished second and Noah Gragson finished third.

“I was trying to push him forward,” Busch told PRN after the race. “And he got squirrely and sideways and wrecked. I hate that for Daniel and his guys. They work so hard. It didn’t work out for him, but it worked out for us today and we’ll try to win again tomorrow.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

OrderDriverCar No.

1Kyle Busch54--
2Jeb Burton100.55
3Noah Gragson90.745
4Justin Haley111.403
5Ty Dillon231.411
6Brett Moffitt21.522
7Justin Allgaier71.961
8Jeremy Clements512.002
9Sam Mayer82.499
10Austin Cindric222.683
11Austin Dillon13.109
12Ryan Sieg393.269
13AJ Allmendinger163.672
14Ryan Vargas64.173
15Alex Labbe364.578
16Tommy Joe Martins444.786
17Jade Buford485.26
18Josh Williams925.471
19Riley Herbst985.611
20Colby Howard155.791
21Myatt Snider25.925
22Jeffrey Earnhardt06.1
23Josh Berry316.133
24Harrison Burton206.352
25Joe Graf Jr.76.541
26Matt Mills56.71
27Ronnie Bassett Jr.906.941
28Jesse Little787.506
29Mason Massey999.351
30Daniel Hemric1821.973
31Brandon Brown6827.231
32Kyle Weatherman47-2
33Santino Ferrucci26-2
34Bayley Currey74-2
35Gray Gaulding52-4
36Carson Ware17-25
37CJ McLaughlin66-25
38Landon Cassill4-36
39Brandon Jones19-46
40David Starr61-114
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service