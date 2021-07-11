NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Atlanta race results: Kurt Busch wins Cup race

Kurt Busch, driver of the (1) GEARWRENCH Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 11, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS)
Kurt Busch emerged from his car Sunday with a massive grin on his face and a line ready for the cameras.

“Hell yeah, we beat Kyle!” the elder Busch said on NBCSN after climbing from his No. 1 Chevrolet.

Busch secured his first win of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway by leading 144 laps of the 260-lap event and holding off his younger brother Kyle through the final stage.

The victory lifts the elder Busch into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He was sitting on the bubble of the 16-driver cutoff prior to Sunday and 327 points back from series leader Denny Hamlin.

The Busch brothers battled through each stage, with Kyle winning the first stage and Kurt behind him. Kurt then emerged ahead of Kyle to open the second stage, and was able to hold the lead through a long green flag run and eventually regain the top spot after green flag pit stops. It was the elder Busch who won the next stage followed by his younger brother.

In the final stage, the two continued to exchange the lead. Kyle was chasing Kurt, but a savvy call to pit a lap before the leader allowed Rowdy to sail to take first place as his brother came off pit road. Kurt continued to put pressure on Kyle and as he worked through lapped traffic.

He lost speed as he approached Kurt’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who continued to ride in the low lane, and Kurt surged to first with just under 25 laps to go. Kyle reduced the lead to half a second in the final 20 laps, but couldn’t quite get by him. He finished second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Race results

Pos.CarDriverTime behindLapsBest timeBest speed
11Kurt Busch--26031.333176.938
218Kyle Busch1.23726031.335176.927
319Martin Truex Jr.2.34726031.455176.252
448Alex Bowman9.04126031.319177.017
512Ryan Blaney13.97126031.559175.671
68Tyler Reddick14.98126031.241177.459
79Chase Elliott17.08426031.312177.057
820Christopher Bell20.02726031.393176.6
921Matt DiBenedetto23.0326031.352176.831
102Brad Keselowski24.3326031.655175.138
114Kevin Harvick24.70726031.821174.225
123Austin Dillon25.03526031.546175.743
1311Denny Hamlin27.8726031.307177.085
1423Bubba Wallace30.71626031.841174.115
1514Chase Briscoe31.48926031.766174.526
1617Chris Buescher31.94126031.669175.061
1741Cole Custer33.00926032.172172.324
185Kyle Larson33.28826031.35176.842
1922Joey Logano-125931.494176.034
2024William Byron-125931.56175.665
2142Ross Chastain-125931.631175.271
227Corey LaJoie-225832.065172.899
2310Aric Almirola-225831.593175.482
2443Erik Jones-225832.061172.92
2537Ryan Preece-225832.106172.678
2638Anthony Alfredo-325731.976173.38
2734Michael McDowell-425632.2172.174
286Ryan Newman-425632.19172.227
2977Justin Haley-525532.36171.323
3078BJ McLeod-625432.35171.376
3153Garrett Smithley-725332.864168.695
3215Bayley Currey-725332.651169.796
3351Cody Ware-725332.36171.323
3452Josh Bilicki-1224832.667169.713
350Quin Houff-1224832.627169.921
3699Daniel Suarez-1724332.21172.12
3747Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-8217831.913173.722
