NASCAR at Watkins Glen: How to watch, starting lineup, predictions and betting odds

Chase Elliott waves to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chase Elliott waves to fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Mark Humphrey AP

NASCAR kicks off its final stretch of four regular season Cup races with two road courses in August, starting with Watkins Glen International on Sunday. The Go Bowling at The Glen starts at 3 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

A two-week break for Olympic television programming on NBC has allowed a period to regroup for teams, with some under more pressure than others to secure a first win this season and lock down a playoff spot.

Denny Hamlin continues to lead the series in points without a win. Kyle Larson is 13 points behind him in the standings, but it’s Chase Elliott who is favored to win this weekend. Elliott won the last two races at Watkins Glen in 2018 and 2019. (The 2.45-mile road course in New York was scrapped from the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.)

Elliott also won two of the four road course races on the schedule this season at Circuit of the Americas and Road America, and he has the most stage wins of all time at road courses (six). He has the best odds to win this weekend, per BetMGM, with +200 odds followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson (+425) and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. (+550), Kyle Busch (+700) and Hamlin (+1000).

However, Penske teammates are starting up front on Sunday thanks to their latest strong performance at New Hampshire before the break. NASCAR’s metric qualifying formula has put Brad Keselowski on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row. Ryan Blaney will start third with Larson in fourth. Elliott will start 11th.

NASCAR at Watkins Glen race predictions

Elliott is certainly a safe bet this weekend given his road course racing history, but it’s hard to discount Gibbs driver finishes on those types of tracks this year. At least two JGR drivers have taken a top five spot in three of the four road course races this season. Christopher Bell won at the Daytona Road Course and most recently finished second at New Hampshire’s oval (he also finished second at Road America). Kyle Busch is tied with Elliott for the most wins of active drivers at Watkins Glen with two victories each.

In the Ford camp, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe have put up strong road course finishes this year. For Chevys, besides Elliott and Larson, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain have looked strong on those tracks.

But ultimately, no active driver has held a candle to Elliott’s road course stats. He’s won six of the past seven road course Cup races (seven wins total) and is on his way to matching Tony Stewart’s eight road course victories to tie for second on the all-time road course wins list in the series, one win behind NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. I predict he’ll keep closing the gap on Sunday.

NASCAR race at Watkins Glen how to watch

NASCAR at Watkins Glen starting lineup

OrderDriverCar No.
1Brad Keselowski2
2Joey Logano22
3Ryan Blaney12
4Kyle Larson5
5Kevin Harvick4
6Denny Hamlin11
7Christopher Bell20
8Aric Almirola10
9Martin Truex Jr.19
10Alex Bowman48
11Chase Elliott9
12Ross Chastain42
13Tyler Reddick8
14Matt DiBenedetto21
15William Byron24
16Austin Dillon3
17Kurt Busch1
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Cole Custer41
20Kyle Busch18
21Daniel Suárez99
22Erik Jones43
23Ryan Preece37
24Chris Buescher17
25Michael McDowell34
26Bubba Wallace23
27Chase Briscoe14
28Ryan Newman6
29Corey LaJoie7
30Justin Haley77
31Anthony Alfredo38
32Garrett Smithley53
33Kyle Tilley78
34Josh Bilicki52
35Quin Houff0
36James Davison51
37RC Enerson15
Chasing history: Elliott goes for three-peat at Watkins Glen

August 08, 2021 4:39 AM
