NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates: Race favorite Chase Elliott hit with big penalty

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is today. The race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 220.5 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90. All times are Eastern.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell teams penalized before race

12 p.m.: Two-time consecutive Watkins Glen race winner Chase Elliott will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race at the 2.45-mile road course in New York due to an L1 penalty. NASCAR assessed to the No. 9 team the penalty for violating rules regarding rear-window air deflectors. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 team has been hit with the same penalty and he will also drop to the rear for the start.

Additionally, the crew chiefs for both teams (Alan Gustafson for Elliott and Adam Stevens for Bell) have been suspended for the race, they each lose 10 driver and owner points and the teams have been issued a $25,000 fine.

Elliott was heavily favored to win in the sports betting odds books prior to Sunday and was slated to start 11th. He’s seeking his eighth win on a road course today to tie him with Tony Stewart on the all-time wins list on road courses in the series, one win behind category leader Jeff Gordon. Bell’s win earlier this season came on the Daytona Road Course and he was slated to start seventh for the race.

Penske driver Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with teammate Joey Logano in the front row. The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. EST with a competition caution on Lap 10.

NASCAR AT WATKINS GLEN STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Brad Keselowski 2 2 Joey Logano 22 3 Ryan Blaney 12 4 Kyle Larson 5 5 Kevin Harvick 4 6 Denny Hamlin 11 7 Christopher Bell 20 8 Aric Almirola 10 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 10 Alex Bowman 48 11 Chase Elliott 9 12 Ross Chastain 42 13 Tyler Reddick 8 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 15 William Byron 24 16 Austin Dillon 3 17 Kurt Busch 1 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 19 Cole Custer 41 20 Kyle Busch 18 21 Daniel Suárez 99 22 Erik Jones 43 23 Ryan Preece 37 24 Chris Buescher 17 25 Michael McDowell 34 26 Bubba Wallace 23 27 Chase Briscoe 14 28 Ryan Newman 6 29 Corey LaJoie 7 30 Justin Haley 77 31 Anthony Alfredo 38 32 Garrett Smithley 53 33 Kyle Tilley 78 34 Josh Bilicki 52 35 Quin Houff 0 36 James Davison 51 37 RC Enerson 15

