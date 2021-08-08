Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates: Race favorite Chase Elliott hit with big penalty

Chase Elliott (9) leads a group during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Chase Elliott (9) leads a group during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) Jeffrey Phelps AP

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is today. The race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 220.5 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90. All times are Eastern.

Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell teams penalized before race

12 p.m.: Two-time consecutive Watkins Glen race winner Chase Elliott will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race at the 2.45-mile road course in New York due to an L1 penalty. NASCAR assessed to the No. 9 team the penalty for violating rules regarding rear-window air deflectors. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 team has been hit with the same penalty and he will also drop to the rear for the start.

Additionally, the crew chiefs for both teams (Alan Gustafson for Elliott and Adam Stevens for Bell) have been suspended for the race, they each lose 10 driver and owner points and the teams have been issued a $25,000 fine.

Elliott was heavily favored to win in the sports betting odds books prior to Sunday and was slated to start 11th. He’s seeking his eighth win on a road course today to tie him with Tony Stewart on the all-time wins list on road courses in the series, one win behind category leader Jeff Gordon. Bell’s win earlier this season came on the Daytona Road Course and he was slated to start seventh for the race.

Penske driver Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with teammate Joey Logano in the front row. The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. EST with a competition caution on Lap 10.

NASCAR AT WATKINS GLEN STARTING LINEUP

OrderDriverCar No.
1Brad Keselowski2
2Joey Logano22
3Ryan Blaney12
4Kyle Larson5
5Kevin Harvick4
6Denny Hamlin11
7Christopher Bell20
8Aric Almirola10
9Martin Truex Jr.19
10Alex Bowman48
11Chase Elliott9
12Ross Chastain42
13Tyler Reddick8
14Matt DiBenedetto21
15William Byron24
16Austin Dillon3
17Kurt Busch1
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Cole Custer41
20Kyle Busch18
21Daniel Suárez99
22Erik Jones43
23Ryan Preece37
24Chris Buescher17
25Michael McDowell34
26Bubba Wallace23
27Chase Briscoe14
28Ryan Newman6
29Corey LaJoie7
30Justin Haley77
31Anthony Alfredo38
32Garrett Smithley53
33Kyle Tilley78
34Josh Bilicki52
35Quin Houff0
36James Davison51
37RC Enerson15
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Chasing history: Elliott goes for three-peat at Watkins Glen

August 08, 2021 11:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service