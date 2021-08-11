Dale Earnhardt Jr. visits lawmakers as NC House preps to vote on motorsports money

TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 06: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 6, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images) Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr. visited lawmakers Wednesday as the North Carolina House of Representatives prepares to vote on a proposed budget that includes allocating around $50 million to motorsports in the state.

The former Cup Series driver spoke in front of members of the House during a session that was also attended by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg Walter. Earnhardt Jr.’s brief comments on the floor focused on the relationship between the industry and state.

“North Carolina is the hub of motorsports,” he said. “In my opinion, this is where NASCAR lives. Over 90% of the drivers call North Carolina their home. Over 90% of the industry, crew chiefs, mechanics, anyone that has anything to do with the sport lives in this state and it’s something I’m really proud of.”

“My family’s got a big legacy in racing,” Earnhardt Jr. continued. “So it means a lot to me to be from North Carolina and I’m very proud of that, so thank you for giving us a minute to visit today.”

Earnhardt Jr., 46, was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver by fans 15 times during his racing career. He remains closely connected to the sport as an analyst for races on NBC in addition to hosting racing-focused media ventures, such as a podcast and a streamed television series. He is the son of late NASCAR driver and Cup racing legend Dale Earnhardt, and remains to many in the industry an unofficial ambassador for the sport.

Lawmakers pose with the NASCAR icon

Lawmakers from both parties on Wednesday posted photos with Earnhardt Jr. on social media. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore gifted Earnhardt Jr. a license plate with the number “3” on it as a nod to his father’s former car number. Earnhardt Jr. also met later in the day with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

North Carolina General Assembly representative John Ray Bradford, a member of the House Republican caucus, tweeted a photo with Earnhardt Jr. Bradford represents the 98th House district, which includes constituents in Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County.

Representative Grier Martin, a Democrat from District 34 that encompasses Wake County, also tweeted a photo with the former driver.

“I was delighted to meet with Dale Earnhardt Jr and Marcus Smith at the #NCGA to talk about the many great quality of life and economic contributions motor sports brings to North Carolina,” Senator Paul Newton, a Republican representing District 36 and Cabarrus, wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all you do as ambassadors for our state! #ncpol”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Motorsports in the state budget

The visit to the state capitol by Earnhardt Jr. and Speedway Motorsports executives comes as lawmakers move forward on discussions regarding the state budget for the next two years. As part of the proposed budget, the House will vote on $51 million allocated to support the motorsports industry, with NASCAR and SMI being indirect beneficiaries.

According to Section 11.14.(a) of the latest House budget proposal released this week, $45 million would be allocated for infrastructure projects to benefit three North Carolina racetracks: Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and The Rock Speedway (formerly Rockingham).

Of the $45 million, $20 million would go to Wilkes County to coordinate with local government for water, sewer and infrastructure upgrades for North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track that has fallen into disrepair since consistently hosting NASCAR events between the late 1940s and the mid-90s. An additional $15 million would be allocated to the City of Concord for similar infrastructure services for Charlotte Motor Speedway. The final $10 million would go to the City of Rockingham for the same racetrack enhancement purposes.

That budget outline differs from the recommendations Gov. Cooper issued in May when the state received $5.7 billion as part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan to bolster COVID-19 relief. Cooper at the time proposed investing $10 million each in Charlotte Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro and Rockingham upgrades, among other proposed investments in motorsports to promote state tourism.

“The proposed allocations from the American Rescue Plan can have a significant impact on renovating parts of Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as starting restoration efforts at North Wilkesboro,” Smith said in an earlier statement. “Our team at Speedway Motorsports will get to work on the best ways these funds could be utilized and we’ll watch closely as the proposals continue through the legislative session.”

Motorsports and tourism in NC

The latest House proposal outlines that an additional $5 million would be issued in grants to local governments to increase opportunities for racing events at motorsports venues in recognition of the impact those events have on the local tourism, travel and hospitality industries. That portion of the budget stipulates that in order to be eligible for the grants, a North Carolina venue must be either presently sanctioned by NASCAR, the National Hot Rod Association, or the International Hot Rod Association, or have hosted a NASCAR Cup race on or after September 29, 1996.

The final $1 million of the total proposed motorsports investment would go toward supporting small racing venues in North Carolina, with broader stipulations for applying for applications (Section 11.14.(c)).

The state Senate last month approved a budget that included an identical outline for motorsports investments with the House vote scheduled for this week.