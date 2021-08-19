NASCAR Cup driver sidelined for weekend race due to COVID-19 protocols

Corey LaJoie drives through the Bus Stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen, N.Y., on Aug. 8. LaJoie will miss this weekend’s race due to COVID-19. AP

NASCAR Cup driver Corey LaJoie will miss this weekend’s race at Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols, Spire Motorsports announced Thursday.

LaJoie races for Spire in the No. 7 Chevrolet, which will be driven by Xfinity driver Josh Berry on Sunday. Berry recently secured a deal to race full-time with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series next season. He is also entered in both the NASCAR Truck Series race on Friday and the Xfinity race on Saturday.

NASCAR recently updated its pandemic protocols to limit driver interactions with fans at the track as positive COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S.

LaJoie responded to a tweet shortly after Spire issued the news that he would be absent due to COVID-10 protocols, commenting, “Protocols” in quotes.

