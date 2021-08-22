NASCAR Cup race at Michigan prediction: Who will win, and a longshot to watch

Kyle Larson, left, talks with Chase Briscoe before qualifications for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. Larson is our pick to win at Michigan today. AP

Predicting a winner for the next NASCAR Cup race might be a fool’s errand considering how the end of last weekend’s race at Indianapolis played out. As a refresher, the curbing came apart, more than a dozen cars wrecked, the leader was spun out by a driver who had a penalty and suddenly A.J. Allmendinger won.

That’s not how I would have predicted the race to finish, and if you did, then kudos. I’ll give it my best shot this weekend for the Cup race at Michigan. The series is returning to an oval after two road course races, and we could see a different set of drivers up front, but I imagine there will be consistency with points leaders at the front.

For example, Kevin Harvick won the last three races at Michigan, but Kyle Larson won three races in a row at the 2-mile oval between 2016-17 when he was driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. (Joey Logano and Kurt Busch have also each won three races at the track.)

Larson, who’s starting on the pole, finished in the top three in the last two races this season, winning at Watkins Glen, and while his last two oval finishes weren’t as strong, he’s returning to a track where he’s typically done well and with better equipment.

Who will win the NASCAR race at Michigan?

I think this is Larson’s race, especially considering teams will use the same aero/engine package used for races at Atlanta, Charlotte, Homestead, Las Vegas, Pocono and Texas — all tracks where the No. 5 driver either won or posted a top-five finish this season. The 550 horsepower, high downforce package was also used at Kansas (where Larson finished 19th).

The other cars to watch are those of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Truex in the top five in the last four races at Michigan, Busch has finished well at the tracks using the same race package this year and Hamlin’s been consistent at past Michigan races and at tracks with the 550 package this year. Plus, Hamlin is still going for his first win this season with just two more regular-season races left on the schedule. Maybe we see Hamlin’s first win in 2021? He’s due for some good karma after last weekend.

Longshot: Tyler Reddick. He won the first two stages of the race at the Indy road course and he’s been a consistent top-10 finisher at the previously mentioned tracks. Reddick’s latest Michigan finishes weren’t anything special (18th and 24th), but he’s on the points bubble along with Harvick and Austin Dillon. Harvick will be a driver to watch as well as he fights to protect his playoff spot at a track he dominated last season.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is 3 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR. The race is 400 miles (200 laps) with stage breaks on laps 60, 120 and 200.

NASCAR race at Michigan: How to watch

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

FireKeepers Casino 400 When: Sunday, Aug. 22

Sunday, Aug. 22 Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV: NBCSN

Radio : MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (200 Laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 200

NASCAR at Michigan starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Kyle Larson 5 2 Chase Elliott 9 3 Ryan Blaney 12 4 Matt DiBenedetto 21 5 Martin Truex Jr. 19 6 Kurt Busch 1 7 Kyle Busch 18 8 Kevin Harvick 4 9 Denny Hamlin 11 10 Alex Bowman 48 11 Chris Buescher 17 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 13 Erik Jones 43 14 Tyler Reddick 8 15 Bubba Wallace 23 16 Ryan Newman 6 17 Justin Haley 77 18 William Byron 24 19 Joey Logano 22 20 Brad Keselowski 2 21 Chase Briscoe 14 22 Ross Chastain 42 23 Aric Almirola 10 24 Corey LaJoie 7 25 Michael McDowell 34 26 Austin Dillon 3 27 Cole Custer 41 28 Christopher Bell 20 29 Josh Bilicki 52 30 Daniel Suárez 99 31 Quin Houff 0 32 Ryan Preece 37 33 Garrett Smithley 53 34 James Davison 15 35 Anthony Alfredo 38 36 BJ McLeod 78 37 Cody Ware 51