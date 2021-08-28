Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona prediction: Who will win, and drivers to watch

FILE - Tyler Reddick, left, and Austin Dillon talk before the first of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo. There’s one guy Tyler Reddick doesn’t expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night: His teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
NASCAR’s Cup Series regular-season finale is Saturday at Daytona’s oval. While the rules package has been altered to slightly reduce speeds in the name of safety, drivers are predicting some dicey racing and a chaotic finish to the regular season.

That’s no surprise given the history of superspeedway races and Daytona’s reputation of producing first-time winners. The latest three summer Cup races at the track have been first wins in the series for the drivers. William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last season, Justin Haley won the race in 2019 and Erik Jones won it the year before that.

Tyler Reddick, a Daytona winner at both the Truck and Xfinity level, could continue the trend. He enters the race aiming to defend a plus-25 points position over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon for the final spot in the 16-driver playoff lineup. (Although Dillon, a Daytona 500 winner with three top three Cup career finishes at the track, would be considered a safer bet.)

Matt DiBenedetto, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain have all led laps at a superspeedway race this season and haven’t yet won in the series.

Sure, it’s anyone’s race. But my prediction is that Denny Hamlin scores his first win of the season on Saturday. Hamlin is a proven Daytona winner. All three of his victories there were at the Daytona 500, but he still finished in the top five in his last three appearances at the track. Further, Hamlin is dueling Kyle Larson for the regular season championship (Larson leads by 28 points), so I expect the competitive dial to be turned all the way up at the No. 11 team’s superspeedway stomping grounds. The series has nearly made it to the end of the regular season. Now, teams just have to make it to the end of the race, but that’s easier said than done.

NASCAR Cup race at Daytona how to watch

NASCAR at Daytona Cup starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kyle Larson5
2William Byron24
3Denny Hamlin11
4Kyle Busch18
5Chase Elliott9
6Ryan Blaney12
7Martin Truex Jr.19
8Kurt Busch1
9Matt DiBenedetto21
10Brad Keselowski2
11Kevin Harvick4
12Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
13Chris Buescher17
14Christopher Bell20
15Alex Bowman48
16Chase Briscoe14
17Tyler Reddick8
18Michael McDowell34
19Aric Almirola10
20Bubba Wallace23
21Erik Jones43
22Joey Logano22
23Ryan Newman6
24Ryan Preece37
25Cole Custer41
26Daniel Suárez99
27Austin Dillon3
28Justin Haley77
29Ross Chastain42
30BJ McLeod78
31Cody Ware51
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Corey LaJoie7
34Garrett Smithley53
35Quin Houff0
36Josh Bilicki52
37Joey Gase15
38Kaz Grala16
39Landon Cassill96
40David Starr66
