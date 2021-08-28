NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR race results: Ryan Blaney wins intense regular season finale; playoff field set
Intensity was at its peak for 165 laps, but most of the action came in the final 20 of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.
Six of the top 10 drivers lined up for the overtime restart needed a win to secure the final playoff spot of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. But instead, it was a previous race winner who prevailed.
Ryan Blaney jumped to the lead off the final restart and held his position as cars wrecked behind him to close a high-stress race that ended under caution.
Chris Buescher finished second and Bubba Wallace finished third, while Tyler Reddick secured the final playoff spot on points.
Kyle Larson clinched the regular season championship.
*This story is breaking and will be updated
NASCAR playoff drivers 2021
|Order
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kyle Larson
|2052
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|2024
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2024
|4
|Kyle Busch
|2022
|5
Chase Elliott
|2021
|6
|Alex Bowman
|2015
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|2015
|8
|William Byron
|2014
|9
|Joey Logano
|2013
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|2008
|11
|Kurt Busch
|2008
|12
|Christopher Bell
|2005
|13
|Michael McDowell
|2005
|14
|Aric Almirola
|2005
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|2003
|16
|Kevin Harvick
|2002
NASCAR race at Daytona finishing order
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|--
|2
|Chris Buescher
|17
|0.773 sec.
|3
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|0.924
|4
|Ryan Newman
|6
|1.519
|5
|Ryan Preece
|37
|2.193
|6
|Justin Haley
|77
|5.043
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|8.672
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|11.683
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|12.209
|10
|BJ McLeod
|78
|13.141
|11
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|13.715
|12
|Erik Jones
|43
|16.865
|13
|Kurt Busch
|1
|17.849
|14
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|18.936
|15
|Aric Almirola
|10
|22.356
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|0.137
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|0.279
|18
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|0.293
|19
|Ross Chastain
|42
|0.365
|20
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|0.378
|21
|Kyle Larson
|5
|0.461
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|0.68
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|-1 lap
|24
|Joey Logano
|22
|-1
|25
|Cole Custer
|41
|-1
|26
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|-1
|27
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|-2
|28
|David Starr
|66
|-2
|29
|Cody Ware
|51
|-2
|30
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|-2
|31
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|-2
|32
|Joey Gase
|15
|-3
|33
|Christopher Bell
|20
|-8
|34
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|-9
|35
|Kyle Busch
|18
|-9
|36
|Kaz Grala
|16
|-9
|37
|Landon Cassill
|96
|-19
|38
|William Byron
|24
|-19
|39
|Quin Houff
|0
|-29
|40
|Michael McDowell
|34
|-142
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments