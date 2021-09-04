Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR Cup race at Darlington prediction: Who will win the first playoff race

NASCAR playoff driver Kyle Larson (5) battles teammate Chase Elliott (9) at Michigan International Speedway last month. Larson is our pick to win the playoff race Sunday night at Darlington.
NASCAR playoff driver Kyle Larson (5) battles teammate Chase Elliott (9) at Michigan International Speedway last month. Larson is our pick to win the playoff race Sunday night at Darlington. Carlos Osorio AP
DARLINGTON, S.C.

NASCAR’s Cup Series begins its 10-race playoff battle this weekend at Darlington after a cut-throat regular-season finale at Daytona last Saturday. The Cook Out Southern 500 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday on NBCSN.

Sixteen drivers are vying for a win, or enough points, to secure a spot in the next postseason Round of 12 opening in three weeks at Las Vegas.

Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s 2021 regular-season Cup champion, starts sixth on Sunday and is the favorite to win, according to bet MGM odds. Daytona 400 winner Ryan Blaney is on the pole with Denny Hamlin in the front row, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula.

Hamlin is one of three playoff drivers without a win this season along with Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. Hamlin and Harvick, however, lead all active drivers in wins at Darlington with three each and could nab a first 2021 victory this weekend at Darlington’s 1.366-mile paved oval.

However, neither team has shown consistent strength this season like they did last year, when both drivers scored at least one with at Darlington (Harvick won two races). Instead, it was Martin Truex Jr. who won this season’s first Darlington race in May. His No. 19 team was also dominant on tracks with the 750 horsepower package earlier this season, which makes Truex another favorite to win on Sunday.

The strike against Truex is that his team has been a lull over the last three races, averaging an 18th-place finish in those events.

While three Gibbs drivers — Truex, Hamlin and Kyle Busch — finished in the top five at the last Darlington race, Larson’s my pick to win. He finished second at Darlington in May and the No. 5 team’s performance hasn’t significantly dipped at recent races (sure, he finished 20th at Daytona, but it was a wreck-filled Daytona). Barring unpredictable wrecks this weekend, Larson could make a postseason statement.

How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Darlington

NASCAR at Darlington Cup starting order

OrderDriverCar No.
1Ryan Blaney12
2Denny Hamlin11
3Kurt Busch1
4Chase Elliott9
5Alex Bowman48
6Kyle Larson5
7Tyler Reddick8
8Aric Almirola10
9Kevin Harvick4
10Martin Truex Jr.19
11Joey Logano22
12Kyle Busch18
13Christopher Bell20
14William Byron24
15Michael McDowell34
16Brad Keselowski2
17Bubba Wallace23
18Ryan Preece37
19Ryan Newman6
20Justin Haley77
21Austin Dillon3
22Erik Jones43
23Ross Chastain42
24Chase Briscoe14
25Corey LaJoie7
26Daniel Suárez99
27BJ McLeod78
28Josh Bilicki52
29Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
30Matt DiBenedetto21
31Cole Custer41
32Anthony Alfredo38
33Cody Ware51
34Chris Buescher17
35Joey Gase15
36James Davison53
37Quin Houff00

NASCAR Cup playoff standings

OrderDriverPoints
1Kyle Larson2052
2Ryan Blaney2024
3Martin Truex Jr.2024
4Kyle Busch2022
5

Chase Elliott

2021
6Alex Bowman2015
7Denny Hamlin2015
8William Byron2014
9Joey Logano2013
10Brad Keselowski2008
11Kurt Busch2008
12Christopher Bell2005
13Michael McDowell2005
14Aric Almirola2005
15Tyler Reddick2003
16Kevin Harvick2002
