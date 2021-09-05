NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race

Drivers head into the front stretch as they get the green flag during a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke) AP

NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.

The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.

NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup

Order Driver Truck No. 1 Sheldon Creed 2 2 Matt Crafton 88 3 Ben Rhodes 99 4 Stewart Friesen 52 5 Carson Hocevar 42 6 John Hunter Nemechek 4 7 Austin Hill 16 8 Todd Gilliland 38 9 Chandler Smith 18 10 Zane Smith 21 11 Dylan Lupton 51 12 Grant Enfinger 98 13 Johnny Sauter 13 14 Hailie Deegan 1 15 Jack Wood 24 16 Austin Wayne Self 22 17 Chase Purdy 23 18 Derek Kraus 19 19 Ryan Truex 40 20 Josh Berry 25 21 Tyler Hill 56 22 Tanner Gray 15 23 Kris Wright 2 24 Tate Fogleman 12 25 Tyler Ankrum 26 26 Spencer Boyd 20 27 Danny Bohn 30 28 Dawson Cram 41 29 Colby Howard 9 30 Josh Reaume 34 31 Lawless Alan 45 32 Ryan Ellis 33 33 Jordan Anderson 3 34 Parker Kligerman 75 35 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 36 Spencer Davis 11 37 Norm Benning 6 38 Clay Greenfield 68

*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver

