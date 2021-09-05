NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Darlington live updates: Sheldon Creed on the pole for Trucks race
NASCAR’s Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is today. The In It To Win It 200 starts at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.
The race is 200.1 miles (147 laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147. All times are Eastern.
Follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Pre-race
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR announces that there were no issues during pre-race technical inspection. No trucks will be sent to the rear for today’s race. Sheldon Creed will start on the pole for today’s race, as determined by NASCAR’s performance-based metric qualifying formula. Creed is a playoff driver, along with the nine others starting in the first rows for the first playoff race of the series 2021 season.
How to watch NASCAR Truck race at Darlington
- Race: In It To Win It 200
- When: Sunday, Sept. 5
- Time: 1:30 p.m. EST
- TV: FS1
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR
- Distance: 200.1 miles (147 Laps) with stages ending on laps 45, 90 and 147
NASCAR Trucks race at Darlington lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Truck No.
|1
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|2
|Matt Crafton
|88
|3
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|4
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|6
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|7
|Austin Hill
|16
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|9
|Chandler Smith
|18
|10
|Zane Smith
|21
|11
|Dylan Lupton
|51
|12
|Grant Enfinger
|98
|13
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|14
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|15
|Jack Wood
|24
|16
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|17
|Chase Purdy
|23
|18
|Derek Kraus
|19
|19
|Ryan Truex
|40
|20
|Josh Berry
|25
|21
|Tyler Hill
|56
|22
|Tanner Gray
|15
|23
|Kris Wright
|2
|24
|Tate Fogleman
|12
|25
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|26
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|27
|Danny Bohn
|30
|28
|Dawson Cram
|41
|29
|Colby Howard
|9
|30
|Josh Reaume
|34
|31
|Lawless Alan
|45
|32
|Ryan Ellis
|33
|33
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|34
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|35
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|36
|Spencer Davis
|11
|37
|Norm Benning
|6
|38
|Clay Greenfield
|68
*Note: Bold indicates playoff driver
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments