NASCAR race results: Denny Hamlin wins first playoff race at Darlington
The radio chatter was full of words not fit for print Sunday at Darlington Raceway. For all but one driver, Denny Hamlin, the track lived up to its “Too Tough To Tame” nickname during NASCAR’s first playoff Cup race of 2021.
Only 15 drivers ended the race on the lead lap and four playoff drivers crashed out before the end of 367 grueling laps. Three of those drivers — Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and William Byron — were out of the race before the end of the second stage. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott joined them on the sidelines in the final stage.
But for Hamlin, a three-time Darlington winner prior to Sunday who was still seeking his first win of the season, the laps looked easy. Hamlin led 146 laps, which was the second-most of the race behind regular season champion Kyle Larson (156 laps led).
Larson finished in second place and battled Hamlin through the finish line, with Larson all over Hamlin’s bumper at the checkered flag.
“It was a matter of time,” Hamlin said, soaking in his first victory since October of last year.
With the win, Hamlin secures his place in the next Round of 12 in the postseason as the Cup Series will continue to whittle the field. Alex Bowman, Busch, Byron and McDowell are all in jeopardy of missing the cut heading to Richmond next Saturday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader (sec.)
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|--
|2
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|0.212
|3
|Ross Chastain
|42
|1.948
|4
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|2.227
|5
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|12.467
|6
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|13.005
|7
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|13.037
|8
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|15.872
|9
|Chris Buescher
|17
|16.171
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|16.671
|11
|Cole Custer
|41
|17.343
|12
|* Ryan Preece
|37
|17.802
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|17.865
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|19.537
|15
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|25.019
|16
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|-1 (lap)
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|-1
|18
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|8
|-1
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|-1
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|-1
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|-1
|22
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|-1
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|-2
|24
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|-3
|25
|Justin Haley
|77
|-3
|26
|Alex Bowman (P)
|48
|-4
|27
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|-8
|28
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-8
|29
|Joey Gase(i)
|15
|-10
|30
|Quin Houff
|0
|-12
|31
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|-40
|32
|Erik Jones
|43
|-103
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|-158
|34
|William Byron (P)
|24
|-168
|35
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|-242
|36
|James Davison
|53
|-317
|37
|Michael McDowell (P)
|34
|-337
