NASCAR race results: Denny Hamlin wins first playoff race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Denny Hamlin is introduced before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/John Amis) John Amis AP
Darlington, S.C.

The radio chatter was full of words not fit for print Sunday at Darlington Raceway. For all but one driver, Denny Hamlin, the track lived up to its “Too Tough To Tame” nickname during NASCAR’s first playoff Cup race of 2021.

Only 15 drivers ended the race on the lead lap and four playoff drivers crashed out before the end of 367 grueling laps. Three of those drivers — Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and William Byron — were out of the race before the end of the second stage. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott joined them on the sidelines in the final stage.

But for Hamlin, a three-time Darlington winner prior to Sunday who was still seeking his first win of the season, the laps looked easy. Hamlin led 146 laps, which was the second-most of the race behind regular season champion Kyle Larson (156 laps led).

Larson finished in second place and battled Hamlin through the finish line, with Larson all over Hamlin’s bumper at the checkered flag.

“It was a matter of time,” Hamlin said, soaking in his first victory since October of last year.

With the win, Hamlin secures his place in the next Round of 12 in the postseason as the Cup Series will continue to whittle the field. Alex Bowman, Busch, Byron and McDowell are all in jeopardy of missing the cut heading to Richmond next Saturday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

OrderDriverCar No.Time behind leader (sec.)
1Denny Hamlin (P)11--
2Kyle Larson (P)50.212
3Ross Chastain421.948
4Martin Truex Jr. (P)192.227
5Kevin Harvick (P)412.467
6Kurt Busch (P)113.005
7Brad Keselowski (P)213.037
8Joey Logano (P)2215.872
9Chris Buescher1716.171
10Austin Dillon316.671
11Cole Custer4117.343
12* Ryan Preece3717.802
13Daniel Suarez9917.865
14Ryan Newman619.537
15Corey LaJoie725.019
16Aric Almirola (P)10-1 (lap)
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-1
18Tyler Reddick (P)8-1
19Chase Briscoe14-1
20Christopher Bell (P)20-1
21Bubba Wallace23-1
22Ryan Blaney (P)12-1
23Matt DiBenedetto21-2
24Anthony Alfredo38-3
25Justin Haley77-3
26Alex Bowman (P)48-4
27BJ McLeod(i)78-8
28Josh Bilicki52-8
29Joey Gase(i)15-10
30Quin Houff0-12
31Chase Elliott (P)9-40
32Erik Jones43-103
33Cody Ware51-158
34William Byron (P)24-168
35Kyle Busch (P)18-242
36James Davison53-317
37Michael McDowell (P)34-337
