NASCAR Cup race at Richmond live updates: Kyle Larson drops to rear after inspection
NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Richmond is today. The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders starts today at 7:30 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 300 miles (400 laps) with stages ending on laps 80, 235 and 400. All times are Eastern.
Larson dropping to the rear of the field
Championship contender Kyle Larson will be dropping to the rear of the field to start the race at Richmond Saturday for “multiple” inspection failures. So is Cole Custer. Larson was slated to start on the pole, Custer 21st.
That leaves Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on the front row to begin the second race of the playoffs.
How to watch NASCAR Cup race at Richmond
NASCAR Cup race at Richmond lineup
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|3
|Kurt Busch
|1
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Aric Almirola
|10
|9
|Christopher Bell
|20
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|11
|Alex Bowman
|48
|12
|Chase Elliott
|9
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15
|Michael McDowell
|34
|16
|Ross Chastain
|42
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|21
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|22
|Ryan Newman
|6
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|24
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|25
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|26
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|27
|Justin Haley
|77
|28
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|BJ McLeod
|78
|31
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|32
|Joey Gase
|15
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|34
|Garrett Smithley
|51
|35
|JJ Yeley
|53
36
|Kyle Larson
|5
37
|Cole Custer
|41
