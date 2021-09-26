NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup race results: Denny Hamlin wins playoff race at Las Vegas
As the Hendrick Motorsports cars fell from the front of the pack, Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were there to fill in the gaps at Las Vegas. A night that looked like it belonged to Kyle Larson finished with Denny Hamlin in Victory Lane.
Hamlin led 137 laps of 267 total to open the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. He earned his second win of the season to advance to the next postseason round ahead of races at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.
Larson was the early favorite to win and led the second-most laps (96), but he was never able to regain the first place spot after pit strategy put him positions down at the end of the second stage. Hamlin won that stage, matching Larson’s first stage win, then raced a clean final stage. He resumed the lead with 39 laps remaining and Chase Elliott on his tail.
But Elliott only made it as close as 0.4 seconds back coming through the finish line for second. Kyle Busch finished third after flat tires stalled Hendrick playoff drivers Alex Bowman and William Byron, who finished two and one lap down. Larson finished 10.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR at Las Vegas results
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time behind leader (sec.)
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|--
|2
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|0.442
|3
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|12.548
|4
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|13.989
|5
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|14.651
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|15.791
|7
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|20.621
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|21.323
|9
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|21.974
|10
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|24.119
|11
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|28.649
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|31.041
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|-1 lap
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|14
|-1
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|-1
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|-1
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|-1
|18
|William Byron (P)
|24
|-1
|19
|Aric Almirola
|10
|-1
|20
|Ryan Newman
|6
|-1
|21
|Michael McDowell
|34
|-1
|22
|Alex Bowman (P)
|48
|-2
|23
|Ross Chastain
|42
|-2
|24
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|-2
|25
|Chris Buescher
|17
|-2
|26
|Erik Jones
|43
|-2
|27
|Anthony Alfredo #
|38
|-2
|28
|Ryan Preece
|37
|-2
|29
|Cole Custer
|41
|-2
|30
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|-3
|31
|Cody Ware(i)
|51
|-7
|32
|Justin Haley(i)
|77
|-7
|33
|BJ McLeod(i)
|78
|-10
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|-12
|35
|Garrett Smithley(i)
|53
|-13
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|52
|-15
|37
|Joey Gase(i)
|15
|-183
|38
|* JJ Yeley(i)
|66
|-191
Comments