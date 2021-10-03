Rain threatens NASCAR playoff race at Talladega. Here’s the weather forecast

Trucks deploy to dry the track at Talladega Superspeedway before a NASCAR Cup series auto race Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Amis) AP

Rain is threatening NASCAR’s Cup Series playoff race at Talladega. The race start is under hold as track drying efforts continue, according to the latest reports.

Scattered showers were reported in the area throughout the morning as NASCAR sent its track drying team out intermittently to work towards an on-time start. However, light rain hit the track half an hour before the scheduled start at 2 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies were completed but teams remain on standby.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega ended early due to NASCAR declaring the track too dark for drivers to see. Brandon Brown was deemed the winner with six laps remaining for his first career victory in the series, a trend that continued after Tate Fogleman won the Truck Series race earlier in the day.

Sunday’s Cup Series race is 500 miles (188 laps) with the broadcast on NBC. It appears rain in addition to track lighting will be a concern.

There is a 45-50% chance of rain into the evening, according to AccuWeather.com. The National Weather Service projects a 90% chance of rain this afternoon.

This story will be updated with the latest weather forecast and race start time.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 1:46 PM.