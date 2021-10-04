NASCAR & Auto Racing
Bubba Wallace wins NASCAR playoff race at Talladega, his first Cup Series victory
Bubba Wallace won NASCAR’s playoff Cup race at Talladega to become the first Black driver in nearly 60 years to win a race at NASCAR’s top level.
The race was red-flagged for rain with around 70 laps remaining and Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota, in the lead. The race was considered official after reaching the halfway point, and NASCAR called drivers to a stop when more rain hit the track. Lightning in the area compounded the hold for weather.
Eventually, officials called the race just before 4:30 p.m. ET. Wallace won his first race in the Cup Series in 143 starts and his first race with the Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin-owned team.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR Talladega race results
|POS
|CAR
|DRIVER
|DELTA
|LAPS
|BEST TIME
|1
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|--
|117
|49.926
|2
|2
Brad Keselowski (P)
|0.258
|117
|49.859
|3
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|0.472
|117
|49.994
|4
|1
|Kurt Busch
|1.09
|117
|49.619
|5
|20
Christopher Bell (P)
|1.337
|117
|49.83
|6
|17
|Chris Buescher
|1.787
|117
|50.116
|7
|11
Denny Hamlin (P)
|1.804
|117
|48.591
|8
|4
Kevin Harvick (P)
|2.572
|117
|50.032
|9
|3
|Austin Dillon
|2.908
|117
|49.181
|10
|38
Anthony Alfredo #
|2.921
|117
|49.682
|11
|43
|Erik Jones
|2.955
|117
|49.748
|12
|19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|3.449
|117
|49.886
|13
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|3.578
|117
|49.82
|14
|14
|Chase Briscoe #
|3.613
|117
|49.861
|15
|41
|Cole Custer
|3.887
|117
|49.843
|16
|34
Michael McDowell
|3.897
|117
|49.639
|17
|47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|4.439
|117
|48.577
|18
|0
|Quin Houff
|4.974
|117
|49.543
|19
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|5.45
|117
|49.894
|20
|16
|* Justin Haley(i)
|6.672
|117
|49.67
|21
|6
|Ryan Newman
|7.117
|117
|49.509
|22
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7.413
|117
|49.416
|23
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|7.421
|117
|49.405
|24
|96
* Landon Cassill(i)
|8.522
|117
|49.861
|25
|53
|Joey Gase(i)
|8.622
|117
|49.999
|26
|10
|Aric Almirola
|8.973
|117
|49.126
|27
|18
|Kyle Busch (P)
|9.091
|117
|49.952
|28
|51
|Cody Ware(i)
|10.046
|117
|49.553
|29
|15
Garrett Smithley(i)
|11.109
|117
|50.156
|30
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|11.438
|117
|49.888
|31
|52
|Josh Bilicki
|11.959
|117
|49.942
|32
|37
|* Ryan Preece
|125.989
|116
|49.447
|33
|42
|Ross Chastain
|-1
|116
|49.214
|34
|66
* James Davison
|-1
|116
|49.858
|35
|21
Matt DiBenedetto
|-2
|115
|49.33
|36
|24
William Byron (P)
|-2
|115
|49.841
|37
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|-4
|113
|50.045
|38
|48
Alex Bowman (P)
|-20
|97
|49.887
|39
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|-20
|97
|49.007
|40
|77
|Justin Allgaier(i)
|-62
|55
|49.858
