NASCAR Cup Series: Results from Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway

Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway, passing Brad Keselowski and then Kurt Busch on the way to repeating as champion Saturday night.
Truex's No. 78 Toyota Camry appeared even more dominant than it was last July as he led 174 of 267 laps and swept the first two stages after starting on the pole. Truex is Kentucky's first repeat winner, earning his fourth victory this season and the 19th of his career.
Ryan Blaney was second and Keselowski was third, both in Fords, followed by Kyle Busch (Toyota) and Kevin Harvick (Ford).
Quake State 400
The full race results:
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Saturday At Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 60 points.
2. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 50.
3. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 34.
4. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 50.
5. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 48.
6. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 35.
7. (2) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 32.
8. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 267, 31.
9. (18) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 37.
10. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 30.
11. (6) Paul Menard, Ford, 267, 33.
12. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 35.
13. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 25.
14. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 267, 23.
15. (11) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 26.
16. (36) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 21.
17. (22) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 267, 20.
18. (24) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 19.
19. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 267, 18.
20. (21) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 17.
21. (10) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 267, 16.
22. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 15.
23. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 266, 14.
24. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266, 13.
25. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 266, 12.
26. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 266, 11.
27. (25) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 264, 10.
28. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 263, 0.
29. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 263, 8.
30. (26) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 262, 7.
31. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 260, 6.
32. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 256, 0.
33. (33) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 256, 4.
34. (39) Timmy Hill, Ford, 254, 0.
35. (38) Jesse Little, Toyota, 253, 0.
36. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 251, 0.
37. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, vibration, 200, 1.
38. (32) JJ Yeley, Toyota, engine, 199, 0.
39. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 108, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 150.450 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 39 minutes, 43 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.901 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: M. Truex Jr. 1-37; B. Keselowski 38; R. Blaney 39; Kurt Busch 40-60; J. Logano 61-62; A. Bowman 63; J. Johnson 64-66; M. Truex Jr. 67-84; J. Logano 85-87; Kurt Busch 88-97; M. Truex Jr. 98-163; B. Keselowski 164-200; M. Truex Jr. 201-209; Kurt Busch 210-223; M. Truex Jr. 224-267.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): M. Truex Jr. 5 times for 174 laps; Kurt Busch 3 times for 45 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 38 laps; J. Logano 2 times for 5 laps; J. Johnson 1 time for 3 laps; A. Bowman 1 time for 1 lap; R. Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.
Comments