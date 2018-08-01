Ex-wife says former NASCAR driver secretly recorded her in bedroom, shared with friends

Former NASCAR Cup series driver Greg Biffle is defending himself in court this week over claims by his ex-wife that he secretly videotaped her and her mother in their bedrooms at the couple’s $2.7 million mansion on Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Nicole Biffle and her mother say in their lawsuit that Greg Biffle “has shown images captured by the hidden cameras to third persons.”

In court Tuesday, Biffle “denied doing anything inappropriate” and testified that his wife knew about the cameras, WSOC-TV reported.

Since they initiated legal action against Greg Biffle, Nicole Biffle and her mother say in their lawsuit that Greg Biffle “has repeatedly asserted under oath that the Hidden Cameras were installed for ‘security purposes’ because he believed his maids were stealing from him.”

Nicole Biffle says in the lawsuit that she “has suffered loss of appetite, loss of sleep, pain in her abdomen, emotional distress, worry, humiliation, fear ... and other anxiety-related conditions” as a result of the alleged secret filming.

Her mother suffered similar health problems, according to the lawsuit, “and was prescribed a drug for anxiety and tension in January 2016 as a result of the stress from being filmed.”

The lawsuit, filed in Mecklenburg County Civil Superior Court in June 2017, seeks at least $100,000 in damages.

The Biffles legally separated in March 2015, and Greg Biffle moved from their mansion in Mooresville to an apartment, Nicole Biffle’s lawsuit says. They married in 2007.

Biffle still owns the Lake Norman home, which sits on 10 acres, Iredell County property records show.

Biffle left NASCAR’s top Cup series before the start of the 2017 season and became a guest analyst on NBC Sports’ “NASCAR America.”

In 2013, the lawsuit says, Greg Biffle asked a racing industry friend to install “hidden cameras” in the master bedroom, master bathroom and the guest bedroom where her mother slept. Her husband never told her he wanted the cameras installed, Nicole Biffle says in the lawsuit.

The cameras connected to a digital video recording system that was in Greg Biffle’s gun safe, the lawsuit says.

Biffle and his friend “connected this system through an application on their mobile telephones, which allowed each of them to access the live feed from said cameras 24/7,” according to the lawsuit.

Staff researcher Maria David contributed.