‘Stroker Ace was born to race’: Dale Earnhardt Jr. mourns Burt Reynolds

FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, actor Burt Reynolds appears at the world premiere of “The Bandit” during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Reynolds, who starred in films including “Deliverance,” “Boogie Nights,” and the “Smokey and the Bandit” films, died at age 82, according to his agent. AP, File Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision