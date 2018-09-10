NASCAR: Results and 3 takeaways from the Cup Series race at Indianapolis

Brad Keselowski won the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Monday, his second win of the season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
1. The playoff field is (finally) set
At long last, we’re finally through with the NASCAR Cup Series regular season. And isn’t it about time? The first 26 races are fun and all, but we’ve known for weeks how the playoffs would shake out – it’s just been a process of waiting. Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman locked in their spots to the playoffs by virtue of ... nobody else below them winning? Either way, it’s nice to finally be into the home stretch of the season, and to finally start focusing on the 16 best drivers.
2. What’s up with the Big 3?
It has been three weeks in a row the Big 3 of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. have not won a race, which is also the longest stretch this season without any of them winning. Is that a sign they’re slipping? Are they bound for playoff disappointment? It’s definitely too early to say either of those, and probably too early to be worried at all (especially considering Harvick and Busch both finished in the top 10 Monday), but it’s still something worth monitoring as we get into these elimination races.
3. Can Brad Keselowski complete the playoff repeat from last season?
Last season’s Championship 4: Truex, Busch, Harvick, and Keselowski. The top four in the points standings at the end of the regular season? The same foursome, albeit in a slightly different order. If the Big 3 was the story of this season, then the top secondary story has to be who would be joining them among the championship favorites. Clint Bowyer made an appearance, as have Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, and even Chase Elliott at times ... but now, when the season is truly starting to flip, Kez is showing he’s a formidable contender. Like all those before him, lets not crown him too quickly, but Keselowski is absolutely proving he belongs in the conversation alongside the Big 3.
Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
Monday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.50 miles
Fin.
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
1
6
Brad Keselowski
Ford
160
2
13
Erik Jones
Toyota
160
3
10
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
160
4
2
Kevin Harvick
Ford
160
5
8
Clint Bowyer
Ford
160
6
4
Kurt Busch
Ford
160
7
21
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
160
8
1
Kyle Busch
Toyota
160
9
19
Paul Menard
Ford
160
10
17
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
160
11
9
Ryan Blaney
Ford
160
12
29
Matt Kenseth
Ford
160
13
5
Joey Logano
Ford
160
14
7
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
160
15
11
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
160
16
14
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
160
17
26
Michael McDowell
Ford
160
18
20
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
160
19
22
William Byron
Chevrolet
160
20
27
Regan Smith
Chevrolet
160
21
30
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
160
22
18
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
160
23
12
Aric Almirola
Ford
159
24
25
David Ragan
Ford
159
25
23
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
158
26
32
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
158
27
33
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
158
28
38
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
158
29
35
JJ Yeley
Toyota
157
30
40
BJ McLeod
Ford
157
31
34
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
150
1
32
37
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Toyota
150
1
33
15
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
142
34
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
136
2
35
39
Timmy Hill
Toyota
124
3
36
31
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
89
4
37
24
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
66
1
38
28
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
57
1
39
36
David Starr
Chevrolet
57
1
40
3
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
41
5
*Reason out: 1-Accident, 2-Engine, 3-Fuel Pump, 4-Rear End, 5-Brakes.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.629 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 6 Minutes, 35 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.904 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 10 for 39 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Kyle Busch 1-11; D. Hamlin 12-32; Kurt Busch 33-44; C. Bowyer 45-51; Kyle Busch 52-67; K. Harvick 68-89; C. Bowyer 90-96; M. Kenseth 97-101; W. Byron 102-104; C. Bowyer 105-127; R. Blaney 128; Kurt Busch 129-135; B. Keselowski 136-142; D. Hamlin 143-158; B. Keselowski 159-160.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): C. Bowyer 3 times for 37 laps; D. Hamlin 2 times for 37 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 27 laps; K. Harvick 1 time for 22 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 19 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 9 laps; M. Kenseth 1 time for 5 laps; W. Byron 1 time for 3 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 1 lap.
Comments