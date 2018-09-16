NASCAR: Results and 3 takeaways from the Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski won the South Point 400 on Sunday, his third victory this season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
1. What has gotten into Brad Keselowski?
It was impressive enough when Brad Keselowski won his first race of the season two weeks ago at Darlington –his team was perfect on pit road, and they gave him enough of a margin to pull away on a restart.
Then it was even more incredible when he won last week at Indy, which he also had never done before.
But to now have won three straight races, without ever having the best car? Keselowski is undoubtedly NASCAR’s hottest driver right now, and while the momentum will eventually cede, it’s a dang sight to behold for the time being.
2. We’ve had the Big 3... Should it be the Big 4 now?
There were rumblings about this on social media after the race, and for good reason. Keselowski’s third win now separates him from Clint Bowyer and his two, and it’s only natural given NASCAR’s playoff format to want to group him in with the Big 3 of Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Kevin Harvick.
If Keselowski wins another, does that put him on the same par with Truex and his four victories?
We’re not quite at that point yet, as Keselowski’s one three-race stretch shouldn’t outweigh an entire season of success for Truex, but he has absolutely separated himself from the pack and should be considered the favorite for that fourth championship spot at Homestead in November.
3. Wrecks ruin a few playoff debuts.
Not the start to the postseason that Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, or a number of other playoff drivers were hoping for.
Given the elimination format of NASCAR’s new playoff system, a single-car crash like Erik Jones had, for example, can be enough to spiral someone down the playoff rankings.
One race isn’t going to torpedo anyone, especially not someone like Harvick, but it absolutely makes the next two races more of an uphill climb. That, and if we’re in the business of talking about momentum, a DNF in the playoff opener is about the last thing you want to have happen.
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
South Point 400
Sunday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
1
13
Brad Keselowski
Ford
272
2
11
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
272
3
10
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
272
4
2
Joey Logano
Ford
272
5
6
Ryan Blaney
Ford
272
6
16
Aric Almirola
Ford
272
7
4
Kyle Busch
Toyota
272
8
19
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
272
9
22
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
272
10
20
Paul Menard
Ford
272
11
18
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
272
12
25
Regan Smith
Chevrolet
272
13
23
Trevor Bayne
Ford
272
14
29
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
272
15
28
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
272
16
32
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
272
17
36
JJ Yeley
Toyota
272
18
37
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
272
19
9
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
271
20
34
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
271
21
8
Kurt Busch
Ford
271
22
17
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
270
23
15
Clint Bowyer
Ford
270
24
26
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
269
1
25
35
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Toyota
269
26
33
Kyle Weatherman
Chevrolet
269
27
27
David Ragan
Ford
268
28
38
BJ McLeod
Ford
268
29
24
Michael McDowell
Ford
265
2
30
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
251
2
31
40
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
246
32
3
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
245
2
33
39
Timmy Hill
Toyota
231
34
30
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
218
2
35
12
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
211
2
36
7
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
211
2
37
21
William Byron
Chevrolet
210
2
38
31
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
164
3
39
5
Kevin Harvick
Ford
147
2
40
1
Erik Jones
Toyota
147
2
Reason out: 1–DVP; 2–accident; 3–front hub
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.849 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 28 minutes, 15 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.276 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 59 laps.
Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: 0; J. Logano 1-33; K. Harvick 34-37; Kyle Busch 38; D. Hamlin 39; R. Smith 40-49; K. Harvick 50-59; M. Truex Jr. 60-112; B. Keselowski 113-124; M. Truex Jr. 125-150; B. Keselowski 151-161; J. McMurray 162-166; K. Larson 167-177; B. Keselowski 178-183; K. Larson 184; B. Keselowski 185-201; M. Truex Jr. 202-218; B. Keselowski 219-221; J. Logano 222-234; B. Keselowski 235-237; K. Larson 238-239; B. Keselowski 240; K. Larson 241-250; B. Keselowski 251-272.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): M. Truex Jr. 3 times for 96 laps; B. Keselowski 8 times for 75 laps; J. Logano 2 times for 46 laps; K. Larson 4 times for 24 laps; K. Harvick 2 times for 14 laps; R. Smith 1 time for 10 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 5 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Busch 1 time for 1 lap.
