‘I bought (it) in good faith.’ Stolen-vehicle charge dropped against NASCAR driver

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson no longer faces a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Prosecutors dropped the charge due to “insufficient evidence,” ESPN NASCAR writer Bob Pockrass reported, confirming the dropping of the charge with the Rowan County NC Clerk of Court’s office. Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV also reported the charge has been dropped.
Anderson posted a statement on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon also saying he’d been cleared in the case.
“My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attorney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest,” Anderson said in his post.
“The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.”
In a news release last week, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators issued a warrant for Anderson’s arrest after determining that Anderson “had reason to believe the truck he purchased” from a Mooresville man was stolen, The Charlotte Observer reported.
In his Facebook post Tuesday, Anderson thanked fans for their “understanding in light of the situation, and continued support of my character.”
“We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas,” Anderson said in his post.
Comments