NASCAR goes back to its bootlegging roots with its own custom-label moonshine

NASCAR returned to its bootlegging roots on Friday by announcing its own official moonshine.

Sugarlands Distilling Co. signed agreements with NASCAR and Talladega Superspeedway for its Sugarlands Shine to be the “Official Moonshine of NASCAR” and the title sponsor of the Sugarlands Shine 250 Truck Series race on Oct. 12, 2019, at Talladega, according to a NASCAR news release late Friday afternoon.

“This partnership has been a long time coming — as our two brands share an authentic connection that dates to the 1940’s,” Sugarlands Distilling said on its website. “The history of racing can be traced back to when daredevil moonshiners discovered their love for racing the same cars they used to transport moonshine.”

Sugarlands’ distillery in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee, has drawn a million visitors a year since opening in 2014, according to NASCAR’s news release.

Sugarlands’ deal with the sport is for five years, NASCAR announced.

As part of its deal with Talladega, Sugarlands will offer a “specially licensed moonshine” for the track that will become the “Official Moonshine of Talladega Superspeedway.”