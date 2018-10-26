Trump tells crowd he loves NASCAR rides. But ‘get me the hell out’ at 250 mph, he says

President Donald Trump had the crowd laughing at Bojangles’ Coliseum when he said he likes riding with NASCAR drivers at his Lake Norman golf community, but tells them to “get me the hell out” at 250 mph.

“I love NASCAR,” Trump told the crowd during his Friday night appearance. “Do you like NASCAR?”

“A lot of the drivers” live at his Trump National Golf Club Charlotte community on Lake Norman, the president said.

He praised the sport’s founding family, the Frances. “That’s like owning the entire NFL...NASCAR, we love NASCAR,” Trump said.

He also singled out NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress.

“We have one of the greatest winners ever in NASCAR,” Trump told the crowd, referring to Childress.

Childress famously thanked God and the Second Amendment after warding off armed intruders who tried to break into his and his wife’s Davidson County, North Carolina, home last year.

“... And maybe his grandson will turn out to be an even bigger winner,” Trump said, referring to NASCAR driver Austin Dillon.

“Where is Richard?” Trump asked the crowd. “Is your grandson going to be better than you?”

Childress told the rally crowd that the press didn’t give Trump credit for his successes. Instead, Childress said, “the press is beating down on him.”

That prompted many in the crowd to turn toward the area where reporters, including those from CNN, were working. They then booed, turned their thumbs down and chanted “CNN Sucks!”

“Richard’s a winner,” the president told the crowd