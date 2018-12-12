Speedway Children’s Charities raises $1 million for Charlotte area children in need

The Charlotte Motor Speedway chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities distributed a record $1.04 million in grants to 100 charitable organizations in the Charlotte region that help children in need, chapter officials said during a ceremony at the speedway on Wednesday.
“It’s a true privilege to distribute these funds to 100 local charities who work hard year-round to make a major impact on the lives of children in need,” Marcus Smith, vice chairman of the nonprofit Speedway Children’s Charities and president of its Charlotte chapter, said at the ceremony. Smith is president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc., the speedway’s owner.
“These area nonprofits are so dedicated to serving our community,” Smith said. “We are proud to play a part in supporting their efforts with financial contributions for their programs.”
About 250 children attended the ceremony, along with Santa Claus and Lug Nut, the speedway’s mascot.
The $1.04 million in grants surpassed last year’s total by about $88,000, according to a Charlotte Motor Speedway news release.
“Since its inception in 1982, the Speedway Children’s Charities Charlotte chapter has raised more than $13 million through a variety of annual fundraising events to support children with everything from educational support to the basic need of a coat or meal,” the news release said.
The Charlotte chapter is among eight race tracks owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc. Speedway Children’s Charities has given $55.3 million to nonprofit organizations across the country over the years, according to the news release.
For details about Speedway Children’s Charities and how to volunteer or donate, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.
