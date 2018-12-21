NASCAR driver and his wife donate money to a couple struggling to conceive a child

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, gave financial aid this week to a Charlotte area couple who are struggling to have a child.

Through their Bundle of Joy fund, the Busches showed up at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia Wednesday night to surprise Sharika and Gabriel Ramseur with an $18,000 grant toward their in vitro fertilization expenses.

The Busches surprised the couple in front of the Ramseurs’ family and friends and Sharika Ramseur’s applauding co-workers from the hospital’s labor and delivery unit. Sharika Ramseur is a nurse in the unit.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The Ramseurs have tried for seven years to conceive a child, according to the Bundle of Joy fund. Sharika Ramseur’s co-workers had already raised $4,000 toward the couple’s IVF expenses.

“The journey you’ve been on is hard, it hurts, and it feels like you are the only couple in the world going through it,” Samantha Busch told the couple, according to a video of the grant presentation that Samantha Busch posted on You Tube.





The Busches conceived their son Brexton through in vitro fertilization. The procedure involves mixing the woman’s eggs and the man’s sperm in a laboratory dish. An embryo forms and is implanted in the woman’s uterus.

After having trouble conceiving, the Busches turned to doctors at Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported in 2015.





Tests showed Samantha Busch had polycystic ovary syndrome, the Observer reported. That’s a common hormonal imbalance that leads the ovaries to fail to produce eggs regularly, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Ramseurs were the 37th couple to receive financial help from the Bundle of Joy fund, which has awarded nearly $500,000 to couples.

Sharika Ramseur wiped tears as the Busches presented an oversize check to them. Samantha Busch hugged her.

“Congratulations,” Kyle Busch told the couple. “We obviously thought a lot about you guys and your story.”

Busch then drew laughter from the audience by handing Gabriel Ramseur a “crash package” racing helmet — “for when the young one comes, to be ready for all of life’s challenges.”