Glen Wood, oldest NASCAR Hall of Famer and patriarch of legendary team, dies at 93

CHARLOTTE, NC - JUNE 14: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (L) congratulates 2012 Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Wood during Hall of Fame Voting Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on June 14, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR) Jason Smith Getty Images for NASCAR