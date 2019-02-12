ThatsRacin

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets ‘down and dirty’ with Hurricane Michael chainsaw cleanup crew

By Joe Marusak

February 12, 2019 08:27 PM

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s career in NASCAR

After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.
By
Up Next
After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.
By

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. “got down and dirty” volunteering on a chainsaw crew as it cleaned up debris from Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla.

Earnhardt on Monday joined a crew from Team Rubicon, the non-profit group of veterans that teams with first responders at disaster sites across the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Earnhardt joined the crew through his sponsor, Mnt Dew, the Panama City News Herald reported.

“Storm was October 10th,” Earnhardt tweeted Monday night. ”@TeamRubicon is still there assisting. These are special people.”

In a separate tweet, Earnhardt said Team Rubicon “is made up of ex military, active duty, retired and active duty first responders, and kick ass civilians.”

Earnhardt also visited a Panama City organization Monday that works with youth.

“Our staff was floored to see you!!!” AMIkids tweeted.

“HUGE thank you to @DaleJr for stopping by #AMIkidsPCMI this week & helping out @TeamRubicon w/ their recovery efforts!” AMIkids tweeted.



Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do