Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets ‘down and dirty’ with Hurricane Michael chainsaw cleanup crew

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. “got down and dirty” volunteering on a chainsaw crew as it cleaned up debris from Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla.
Earnhardt on Monday joined a crew from Team Rubicon, the non-profit group of veterans that teams with first responders at disaster sites across the U.S. and the rest of the world.
Earnhardt joined the crew through his sponsor, Mnt Dew, the Panama City News Herald reported.
“Storm was October 10th,” Earnhardt tweeted Monday night. ”@TeamRubicon is still there assisting. These are special people.”
In a separate tweet, Earnhardt said Team Rubicon “is made up of ex military, active duty, retired and active duty first responders, and kick ass civilians.”
Earnhardt also visited a Panama City organization Monday that works with youth.
“Our staff was floored to see you!!!” AMIkids tweeted.
“HUGE thank you to @DaleJr for stopping by #AMIkidsPCMI this week & helping out @TeamRubicon w/ their recovery efforts!” AMIkids tweeted.
