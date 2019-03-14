Ever dreamed of owning a Dale Earnhardt race car? Auction this weekend is your chance

Ever wished you could own a car driven by NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his dad?

Saturday is your chance.

Twenty cars affiliated with the Earnhardts will be auctioned at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., according to Wisconsin-based Mecum Auctions.

The cars include ones that Dale Sr. and Dale Jr. drove on NASCAR tracks and a limited edition car that was among the last projects Dale Sr. worked on before his death in a last-lap crash at the 2001 Daytona 500.

“A collection devoted to Dale Earnhardt,” the auctioneer calls the auction, which is part of a larger sale of collectible cars by Mecum Auctions over the weekend at the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL stadium.





“Today, Dale Earnhardt cars are hard to come by,” Racing News.com reported. “On Saturday, we’ll see a boat load of them. Three of the race cars were raced by Sr himself. Two more are NASCAR race cars of Dale Earnhardt Jr.”

Who owns the Earnhardt collection remains a mystery to the general public: Mecum Auctions does not disclose the names of the owners of cars the company auctions, spokeswoman Christine Giovingo told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

As far as expected sale prices, the most valuable car in the collection is the 1994 No. 3 Goodwrench Chevy Lumina car in which Earnhardt Sr. “clinched his seventh NASCAR Cup championship,” according to the Mecum Auctions website.

Touted by the auctioneer as “one of the most famous cars in the history of NASCAR,” the car is valued at $200,000 to $300,000, according to the company.

The collection also includes:





The 1989 Chevy Lumina road course car that Earnhardt Sr. raced at Watkins Glen, N.Y., and Sonoma, Calif. It’s valued at $75,000 to $125,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

The one-race only 1993 Chevrolet Monte Carlo No. 3 Wheaties promotional car also will be auctioned. Dale Sr. finished fourth driving the car at the Winston Select race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 17, 1997, according to Mecum Auctions. The car is valued at

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

The 2004 Budweiser No. 8 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove to victory in the Golden Corral 500 in Atlanta on March 14, 2004. Mecum Auctions values the car at $125,00 to $175,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

The collection also features six pace cars, including the 2008 Chevrolet Corvette pace cars for the 2008 Camping World 300, 2008 Gatorade Duel and 2008 Budweiser Shootout, all held at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona cars are valued at $40,000 to $50,000.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

Dale Earnhardt Sr. limited-edition cars are also part of the auction, including one of his final projects before his death, according to Mecum Auctions: A 2001 Chevrolet Camaro SS that he signed and that is valued at $30,000 to $40,000.

The car was No. 7 of 83 built, with the No. 7 denoting his seven championships, according to Mecum Auctions.

Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

View the entire 20-car Earnhardt collection at https://bit.ly/2TP5jGC.





