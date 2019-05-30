Drake trolls Steph, Dell Curry before Game 1 of Warriors-Raptors NBA Finals.

Steph and Seth Curry’s roots run through Charlotte Who's a better player Steph or Seth? Charlotte Christian head basketball coach talks about the Curry family and coaching the two basketball stars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Who's a better player Steph or Seth? Charlotte Christian head basketball coach talks about the Curry family and coaching the two basketball stars.

Popular rapper and R&B singer Drake has become a big part of the Toronto Raptors playoff run, as much for his antics on the sidelines during games as for his over-the-top enthusiasm for his favorite team.

So Thursday night, before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors, the rapper put on a vintage Dell Curry jersey. Curry, the father of Stephen Curry, played the final three seasons of his career in Toronto after spending the bulk of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Drake in the Dell Curry jersey is next level trolling. Gotta love it. — Parker York Smith (@parkeryorksmith) May 31, 2019

Was this Drake trying to get under Steph Curry’s skin? Or was he just paying homage?

Whatever, social media -- and the Curry family -- took notice.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

When did this guy even start watching basketball RT @YahooSportsNBA: DRAKE IS WEARING A DELL CURRY JERSEY



(via @gswchris)pic.twitter.com/My4YikZqMW — Lenox (@VNNetsraK) May 31, 2019

I’m baffled by the logistics of this.... does he get this custom made from scratch? There’s no way a Dell Curry jersey exists in that condition with that great a fit https://t.co/gkS4KEmlzU — Gillis (@Gillis44) May 31, 2019