Did y’all hear what ESPN’s Max Kellerman said about Stephen Curry Monday?

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, left, and Andre Iguodala, the NBA Finals MVP, celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after Game 6 in Cleveland, June 17, 2015. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 to win the best-of-seven game series 4-2. AP

With a straight face, ESPN talking head Max Kellerman said Monday that if there was an all-or-nothing jump shot that was needed to be made, he would rather have Andre Iguodala take it than Stephen Curry.

Now, Iguodala made a huge jump shot in the waning seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ 109-104 win over Toronto in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night. Iggy’s shot, from the left wing, turned a perilous 2-point lead with six seconds left into a 5-point lead the Raptors could not overcome.

It also prevented Toronto from a chance at tying or winning the game if he had missed. The shot helped the Warriors tie the series and may have kept Golden State from getting in a 2-0 hole.

Now, for his career, Curry has made more than 43 percent of his 3-point attempts and is widely regarded as the greatest shooter who’s has ever walked the earth.

Iguodala? He’s a 33 percent career shooter who had struggled mightily with his jump shot in these playoffs, particularly in games leading up to the Finals.

There was a reason why Toronto played a box-and-1 on Curry — yes, a middle-school scheme — for long stretches of the fourth quarter and doubled him on the Warriors final possession. Iguodala? Well, Toronto left him alone on the wing.

So, there is virtually no one on earth who would want Iguodala, a former Finals MVP, to take a game-ending jump shot over Curry.

Well, except ol’ Max.

Watch.

The last shot, who would you rather have taking it: Andre Iguodala or Steph Curry?@maxkellerman: pic.twitter.com/Dcb3yjhZ6v — First Take (@FirstTake) June 3, 2019

Now, debate shows have to have, well, a debate, but this was probably a bit much. Kellerman’s co-host Stephen A. Smith had one of the best reactions.

You need a good laugh? Read on.

Drug Test Max immediately pic.twitter.com/2VPOigOMyZ — IB Barksdale (@incarceratedbob) June 3, 2019