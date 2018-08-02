NFL coaching vet Norv Turner’s game day plan: ‘Get away from all the craziness’

As a head coach for 15 years, Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner has spent plenty of time on NFL sidelines.

Enough time, apparently.

Turner, lured out of retirement by Ron Rivera this past winter, said he plans to call plays from the press box and would let his son, quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, serve as the on-field go-between with Cam Newton during games.

“The way we have operated — and Ron and I have had these conversations — I’ve been upstairs and (Scott) is on the field,” Turner said following Thursday’s practice at Wofford.





Turner, 66, pointed out that three longtime NFL assistants — offensive line coach John Matsko, tight ends coach Pete Hoener and running backs coach Jim Skipper — would also be on the sideline during games.

“So we’ve got great leadership down on the field. And I can get away from all the craziness,” Turner said. “I’ve had my share of being on the sideline.”