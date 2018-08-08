Panthers sign future center at bargain, but it’s life-changing for Tyler Larsen

In 2015, Tyler Larsen lived with his parents and worked for his father. His job was to replace sprinkler heads, dig trenches and lay sod.

But on Wednesday, Larsen, 27, signed a 2-year, $4.4 million extension with the Carolina Panthers, with $1.4 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

The team officially announced the news later in the afternoon.

But in 2015 and parts of 2016, football, Larsen’s lifelong dream, seemed to be gone forever.

A standout center and guard at Utah State, Larsen went undrafted in 2014 and couldn’t quite latch on to a roster. He bounced from Miami to Washington. He was on Carolina’s practice squad in the spring of 2016, and played in one game against Los Angeles in November. All told, he was cut and re-signed 10 times by three different teams in two years.

But facing a “position catastrophe” on the offensive line mid-season in 2016 in which veteran Pro-Bowl starting center Ryan Kalil and backup Gino Gradkowski both got hurt, the Panthers called him again.

They ultimately brought Larsen to their practice fields in San Jose, Calif., halfway through a 10-day, two-game West Coast trip, and he finally stuck. He spent the rest of the season and much of 2017 filling in for Kalil, who battled neck and shoulder injuries.

Larsen was set to become a restricted free agent in 2019.

Now, he’s a part of the team’s plan for the future.

It’s a long way from laying sod.

Larsen is a straightforward, earnest guy who ikes the simple things in life. His first checks from the Panthers went toward paying off his house, and then they went in the bank.

So while this deal is an absolute bargain for the Panthers, who needed a plan with Kalil entering his last season and an inflating interior offensive lineman market, it is life-changing for Larsen and his wife, Samantha.

Carolina also got some insurance at both guard positions. Larsen can fill in in a pinch there, and on Tuesday the team announced that starting left guard Amini Silatolu will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus. So he might well be needed.

The Panthers will start undrafted free agent rookie Brendan Mahon at left guard on Thursday night against Buffalo, and Larsen will play the majority of snaps with the starters at center, though Kalil will likely start the game.

This story will be updated.