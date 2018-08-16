UNC Charlotte reaches decision on Jerry Richardson’s name on its football stadium

Jerry Richardson’s name will stay on the UNC Charlotte football stadium where the 49ers play.
UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois confirmed Thursday that the university’s board of trustees will honor the naming rights agreement with Richardson, according to spokesman Stephen Ward.
The 2013 contract between Richardson and the university is worth $10 million, the Observer has reported.
Earlier this summer, the NFL fined Richardson a league-record $2.75 million after independent investigator Mary Jo White found nothing to discredit the claims of former Panthers employees alleging racial and sexual misconduct by the team’s founder
Bank of America Stadium has a 13-foot statue of Richardson, that new Carolinas Panther owner David Tepper said he is “contractually obligated” to keep. He bought the team from Richardson this summer for $2.275 billion.
Richardson’s name or image also can be found in other parts of Charlotte and in Spartanburg, S.C. at his alma mater Wofford College.
