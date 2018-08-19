A notable absence at Carolina Panthers practice once again reshuffles offensive line

After an inconsistent performance on Friday night against Miami, Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil was absent from practice Sunday morning.

Head coach Ron Rivera declined to expand on Kalil’s status after practice concluded, but indicated that it was partially due to taking precaution in regards to injury, and partially a veteran rest day.

He also did not expand on whether Kalil would miss extended time.

As practice unfolded, second-year tackle Taylor Moton switched over from the right side, where he had been starting in place of an injured Daryl Williams.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Backup tackle Jeremiah Sirles slid in at right tackle, and Blaine Clausell saw time there as well. Run game coordinator John Matsko also took some extra time after practice with the younger depth players, including guard Brendan Mahon.

Mahon left Friday’s game with a calf injury but was able to practice fully on Sunday.

Behind Clausell and Moton, the Panthers are testing depth and even played backup guard Dorian Johnson out of position at tackle on Friday night.

Kalil gave up two sacks and at least one quarterback pressure in a half played against Miami.

Other injuries and notables

▪ The Panthers waived/injured receiver Fred Ross on Sunday morning, and signed tight end Jason Reese to fill the roster spot. Tight end Jason Vander Laan was absent again from practice, as he was late last week and against Miami.

The Carolina Panthers have added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Jason Reese (81) to the roster. Wilfredo Lee AP

▪ Veteran safety Da’Norris Searcy entered the concussion protocol on Friday night after a first-quarter hit that drew a lowering-the-head penalty. He remains in the protocol, but did light work on the side with athletic trainers on Sunday.

▪ Backup center/guard Tyler Larsen missed Friday’s game due to the team taking precaution with his hyperextended elbow, but he was back practicing on Sunday and wearing a large brace.

▪ Rookie linebacker Andre Smith, who pulled his hamstring in the first week of the preseason, has not been participating in practice, including Sunday.