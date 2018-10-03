Panthers QB Cam Newton wore a brimless hat, and fans had thoughts. And questions.

A smiling Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had fans guessing after he wore a brimless Panthers hat at his weekly media conference Wednesday.
Some fans guessed Newton was unveiling a Panthers yarmulke.
“When you have a press conference at 4 and a bar mitzvah at 5,” another fan posted on Facebook.
Others insisted it was a team kufi cap.
Still other fans swore it was the kind of skullcap worn by Catholic popes.
“Send that cap to the Pope!” one posted on Facebook.
Newton never mentioned the cap during his media conference, which only fueled the fan speculation.
“A Panthers beanie,” one posted on Facebook. “Sure why not?”
Another fan quipped that the cap was part of the “most normal outfit” he’d seen Newton wear.
One woman said the hat only added to the quarterback’s good looks, calling him “Sweet Cam.”
