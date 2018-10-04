Panthers’ Greg Olsen unplugged on injury: Return next week ‘not out of the question’

Another day, another positive step for Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who practiced Thursday in a limited fashion for the first time since re-fracturing his right foot in a Week 1 win over Dallas.

In his first media availability since the injury, Olsen opened up about how it happened, what recovery has been like, and when he expects to return to the field.

“From the beginning, we were pretty clear that we were in a little bit of uncharted waters,” Olsen said Thursday. “We — the doctors, the trainers, myself — felt that even though we had a little bit of a setback there with the re-fracture, we thought we were kind of starting ahead of the curve a little bit because obviously we already had that screw inserted last year. So we thought with some time it would respond pretty well.

“It has. We’ve done every possible thing you could imagine to try to expedite that as best we could.”

Olsen first suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot last season, sending the former Pro Bowler to injured reserve. Prior to that injury, Olsen hadn’t missed a game in the previous five seasons. He had surgery to have a screw inserted into the foot and returned after missing eight weeks, but said Thursday he didn’t feel completely back to normal until the team’s playoff game against New Orleans in January.

Then, after no hitches this entire off-season, Olsen hurt the foot midway through the 2018 season-opener — and said he knew it was a re-fracture right from the get-go.

“I knew right away. It was so weird,” Olsen said. “I finished up that playoff game feeling fine in January. Went all of OTAs, off-season workouts, mini camp, training camp, three preseason games, never one day was it sore. Never one day did I feel like I had to give it a break. I never took one rest day, and just a funny plant — whether I stepped on the guy’s foot on the catch or the next play when I really felt it, who knows — but it’s just kind of a weird deal.”

Knowing everything he’d gone through during the 2017 season, Olsen’s initial reaction after the Dallas game made complete sense.

“Sitting in that training room after the Cowboys game, and you think you’re going to have to do what you did last year,” Olsen said, “to where we are now three weeks and a couple days later, at the time didn’t seem great, didn’t seem possible. But here we are, and I’ll take that as a win. Obviously I would have loved to have played the last two games, but that’s just the way it goes.”

Because of the screw inserted last year, Olsen explained, the bone didn’t completely snap in half so much as crack upon re-injury.

Not this week, but ...

Coach Ron Rivera announced earlier this week that Olsen wouldn’t play Sunday against the New York Giants, but was encouraged by Olsen’s progress the past two days.

“Today was a little bit of a step up in terms of activity,” Rivera said. “He came out of yesterday’s workout feeling very good, and asked this morning if he could do some individual stuff with the tight ends and the rest of the offense, so they allowed it and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Again, everything is predicated on how he feels the next day.”

One point that both Rivera and Olsen stressed Thursday was that, regardless of when he actually does play again (and more on that later), it should be more of a seamless transition back into the offense this year than it was in 2017.

Part of that, Rivera said, is because Olsen has still been at the team facility every day the past month. Last season, when Olsen was placed on injured reserve and missed a longer period of time, Rivera said Olsen took some time away from the team before returning as his rehabilitation progressed.

That should help with the mental transition back to playing, but Olsen also said he anticipates playing better, faster, as compared to last year. Where last season it took a few games before Olsen was back to his, “typical ability to move and create separation,” as he called it, this time around he anticipates a quicker return to his Pro Bowl-caliber play.

“I’m ahead of where I was when I first came back last year,” he said. “I’m confident that when I first come back and play in a game this time, I’ll be better than I was those first couple of games when I came back last year.”

When?

So, then there’s the big question: When exactly will Olsen be back playing?

Considering Rivera has already counted Olsen out for Sunday, his next-best opportunity would be against Washington next weekend. That would mark exactly five weeks after the initial re-injury, a timetable Olsen said was only possible because of his and the entire medical staff’s prior knowledge of the injury.

On top of that, Olsen said head trainer Ryan Vermillion reached out to his colleagues around the league to see if there were any tips or advice they could offer as to how to handle a re-fracture. Likewise, Olsen reached out to other players who have been in his position.

“I’m not going to play this week, but I don’t think it’s out of the question that if I could have a good week of practice again tomorrow, have good work over the weekend ... have a good week now, a full week next week,” Olsen said. “At the end of next week, we’ll see where we are. If everyone — the doctors and I — feel like I’m ready, then I’m going to play.

“Whatever happens happens, but if I can play, I’m always going to err on the side of playing, and that’s just the way it is, but I want to play and help the team. I don’t want to just fill up a jersey.”

Rivera was similarly cautious about Olsen’s return, but did say he looked good at practice Thursday. And if all continues according to schedule...

“We got three guys back this week,” Rivera said, “and hopefully we’ll get another back next week, as long as everything continues to progress well.”