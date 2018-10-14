A week after sealing Panthers victory, special teams set tone for loss with errors

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 23-17 loss at Washington.
Early turnovers too costly
The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half, and Washington capitalized with 10 points off of them.
First, rookie receiver D.J. Moore fumbled an attempted punt return with 10:41 left in the first quarter.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith hit tight end Vernon Davis for a 22-yard touchdown on the very next play.
Then, on the second play of the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underthrew a deep pass attempt to receiver Devin Funchess, and it was intercepted by cornerback Josh Norman. It was Norman’s first interception since Week 15 of the 2016 season, and Newton’s first-ever interception against Washington.
Moore fumbled again after a 19-yard catch with 11:32 left in the half. Norman punched out the ball as Moore tried to run after the catch. Washington settled for a field goal on the following drive.
The Panthers came back from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to trail by three in the fourth. But the early turnovers proved too costly for Carolina to catch Washington.
Special teams again a factor...not in a good way
Carolina’s special teams were the deciding factor in last week’s wild win, and got the honors of pre-game introductions out of the tunnel and on the big screen, too.
But they struggled mightily on Sunday.
Moore’s turnover was costly. But the Panthers’ coverage units also had three first-half penalties, and kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point just a week after hitting a 63-yard, game-winning field goal.
A missed opportunity?
The Panthers were about 6 inches short of a first down on their game-opening drive and on their 47. They elected to punt.
Washington had the opposite idea in mind on its own fourth-and-1 later in the quarter, at their 45.
They elected to go for it, converted on a quarterback sneak, and drove downfield to ultimately score their second touchdown of the game and a 14-0 lead.
As the Panthers tried to claw their way out of a 17-0 deficit late in the second quarter and find any scrap of momentum possible, that particular decision loomed large.
Comments