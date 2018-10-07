Instant analysis: Panthers win was wack, ultimately special because of Graham Gano

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday:
A good day for special teams to get honored.
Every third home game, the Carolina Panthers will introduce their special teams unit on the jumbo screen and the players will run out of the tunnel amid the smoke and the flames.
Sunday, it was especially fitting that the unit was recognized — it took Graham Gano’s career-best 63-yard field goal with one second to play for a 33-31 victory over the New York Giants.
It wasn’t the first big play for the special teams, either. Special teams captain Colin Jones, who got the nod to be the last out of the tunnel, made one earlier, too.
In the second quarter, a Panthers punt bounced off the leg of Odell Beckham Jr., who was back to return. Beckham Jr. was trying to block gunner Moore as the ball glanced off him. Giants’ Janoris Jenkins tried to fall on the ball, but it squirted out of his hands and then was kicked and bounced off two more players — including Samuel — before Jones fell on it in the end zone.
It was Jones’ first touchdown in eight NFL seasons.
Placekicker Graham Gano also hit his 34th consecutive field goal at home in the second half to put the Panthers up 20-10.
The Panthers’ punt team also forced the Giants to jump offsides on fourth down, allowing the Panthers’ offense to get back on the field.
Gano then hit his 35th consecutive home field goal with 2:16 left to play to put the Panthers up 30-24.
Now they’re just showing off.
YAC-itty-YAC, Panthers receivers can smack.
After Carolina Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore was drafted No. 24 overall this spring, he was lauded for his ability to pick up yards after the catch (YAC).
He demonstrated those skills early with an 18-yard catch-and-run in the Panthers’ second offensive series, during which Moore pinballed a Giants defensive player off him as he ran. He also got some help via a monster pancake-block on a Giants defensive lineman by none other than quarterback Cam Newton.
Second-year receiver Curtis Samuel is known more for his speed than his physicality. But he showed both on a touchdown run in the same series. Samuel broke four tackles on his way to the end zone, and was so quick he appeared to wiggle back and forth behind the offensive linemen blocking downfield for him so he could stay behind their blocks.
The 25-yard catch-and-run was Samuel’s first career touchdown. Sunday was also his first game this season, as he missed the first three games of Carolina’s season while recovering from a heart procedure.
Moore broke two tackles on an 18-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter that set up a Christian McCaffrey touchdown to put the Panthers up 27-16 with 11:21 to play.
Jarius Wright drove his legs for a few extra yards in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard catch with the Panthers up 27-24.
Beckham Jr. brings drama, big plays
Beckham Jr. may have accidentally contributed to the Panthers’ special teams touchdown, but he made some big plays at receiver on Sunday against cornerback James Bradberry.
Beckham Jr. had eight catches for 131 yards. He also threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Saquon Barkley in the second quarter.
But when Beckham’s number was called on third down in the Panthers’ red zone, Bradberry broke up the would-be touchdown pass.
Beckham Jr. beat Bradberry and safety Mike Adams for a 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, following a Newton pick.
Beckham Jr. also drew national headlines before the game with some pointed comments about quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants’ playcalling after a 1-3 start to the year.
